Positive First Appraisal Of Swiss Integration Centre For Refugees
-
Français
fr
Bilan positif du centre de formation pour réfugiés à Bellelay (BE)
Original
Read more: Bilan positif du centre de formation pour réfugiés à Bellelay (BE
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The programme also aims to alleviate the shortage of qualified staff in the healthcare sector. The 20-month training course combines learning French with practical experience. A key factor in integration, the programme leads to a health auxiliary diploma.
+ What cities like Geneva are doing to welcome migrants and refugees
“The first experiences are very promising”, said Jans after meeting participants and visiting the site.“This model can serve as an example for other cantons and the Confederation.”
The justice minister stressed the importance of taking integration into account from the moment asylum seekers arrive.
Translated from French with DeepL/gw
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ... .Related Stories Popular Stories More Swiss diplomacy Switzerland signs controversial reconstruction aid package for Ukraine Read more: Switzerland signs controversial reconstruction aid package for Ukrain
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment