Biomednewsbreaks - Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) Reports First-Half 2025 Results And Strengthened Cash Position

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SCNI) reported revenues of $773,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, up from $284,000 in the prior-year period, reflecting continued growth in its CDMO business. R&D expenses fell to $1.24 million from $2.79 million, while marketing, general and administrative expenses rose to $1.26 million from $1.00 million. Net loss narrowed to $4.13 million compared to $4.48 million a year earlier. Cash and equivalents totaled $989,000 as of June 30, with an additional $4.2 million raised in July and August under the Company's Standby Equity Purchase Agreement, significantly strengthening liquidity. Scinai advanced its anti-IL-17 NanoAb program, filed new patents under its Max Planck collaboration, and is pursuing up to €27 million in grant funding to support clinical trials and pipeline development, while its CDMO unit booked $1.0 million in 2025 service orders through August.

To view the full press release, visit

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company with two complementary business units, one focused on in-house development of inflammation and immunology (I&I) biological therapeutic products beginning with an innovative, de-risked pipeline of VHH antibody fragments (nanoAbs) targeting diseases with large unmet medical needs, and the other a boutique CDMO providing biological drug development, analytical methods development, clinical cGMP manufacturing, and pre-clinical and clinical trial design and execution services for early stage biotech drug development projects.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SCNI are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN