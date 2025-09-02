Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In Southern Graphics Data Breach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Graphics Inc. (“SGS & Co.”) recently announced a cybersecurity incident , which impacted the personal information of tens of thousands of individuals.1 In this incident, an unknown actor accessed files on SGS & Co.'s network containing a wide range of personally identifiable information (“PII”), including names, contact information, dates of birth, government-issued identification information (including Social Security numbers, passport numbers, driver's license numbers, and taxpayer ID numbers), health insurance information, and financial account numbers.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against SGS & Co. related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from SGS & Co., you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

