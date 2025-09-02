Lumenia Consulting Brings Leading ERP Vendors Together For 14Th Irish ERP Headtoheadtm Event

Hear vendor Elevator pitches and key-note speeches at the Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD event

DUBLIN, IRELAND, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lumenia Consulting announced the return of its flagship ERP HEADtoHEADTM event, taking place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dublin Airport on 14–15 October 2025. Now in its 14th year in Ireland, the ERP HEADtoHEADTM has become an established and highly regarded fixture on the ERP calendar, attracting senior executives and ERP project leaders from across industries.The event's unique format brings together leading ERP vendors in one location, enabling delegates to compare solutions directly. Over two days, attendees will see live demonstrations of ERP systems, all structured around standardised high-level scripts, making it easier to conduct meaningful comparisons across key functional areas including Finance, Production, Procurement, HCM, BI & Analytics, Project-Based Operations, Supply Chain Planning and Sales.ERP solutions to be demonstrated include SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle NetSuite, Infor, Epicor, IFS Cloud, Intact, EFACS, Sage Intacct and Enterpryze.The event is aimed at organisations planning to upgrade or replace their ERP systems, as well as those seeking to better understand the ERP marketplace. Delegates typically include senior finance and IT executives, along with members of ERP transformation teams.Highlights of the packed agenda include:.Elevator Pitches – sponsoring ERP vendors present a summary of their key differentiators, offering delegates a concise introduction to what each system offers..Keynote Presentations from Lumenia Consulting on critical topics including“What Makes Successful ERP Projects,”“Navigating the Intersection Between ERP and Digital Transformation,” and“Are You ERP Ready?”.Panel Discussions, including“How AI is Transforming the ERP Industry” and the highly anticipated“How to Avoid ERP Implementation Mistakes,” where ERP end-users share candid insights into the challenges and lessons learned from real-world projects..Vendor Demonstrations, allowing delegates to assess solutions in a consistent, structured format.“ERP transformation is one of the most significant investments and undertakings an organisation can embark upon,” said Ian O'Toole, Managing Partner at Lumenia Consulting.“The ERP HEADtoHEADTM event gives decision-makers a rare opportunity to evaluate multiple systems side by side, hear expert advice, and learn first-hand from the experiences of peers who have already navigated the ERP journey.”Since its inception in 2010, Lumenia's ERP HEADtoHEADTM series has expanded to become the leading ERP event in Ireland and the UK, providing organisations with trusted insights that help de-risk ERP selection and implementation.Lumenia Consulting is an independent ERP consulting organisation, specialising in business transformation through the implementation of ERP and related enterprise software applications. Since its foundation, Lumenia has helped organisations of all sizes and sectors to successfully navigate the complexities of ERP selection and deployment.For further event information and booking details, please visit the event website at erpheadtohead

