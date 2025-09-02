Afreximbank Delivers Solid First Half 2025 Results, In Line With Expectations
|
Financial Performance Metrics
|
H1'2025
|
H1'2024
|
Gross Income (US$ million)
|
1 588.2
|
1 556.5
|
Net Income (US$ million)
|
412.7
|
407.7
|
Return on average equity (ROAE)
|
11%
|
13%
|
Return on average assets (ROAA)
|
2.22%
|
2.52%
|
Cost-to-income ratio
|
19%
|
17%
|
Financial Position Metrics
|
H1'2025
|
FY'2024
|
Total on balance sheet assets and contin ge ncies (US$ billion)
|
42.5
|
40.1
|
Total Assets (US$ billion)
|
37.7
|
35.3
|
Total Liabilities (US$ billion)
|
30.4
|
28.1
|
Shareholders' Funds (US$ billion)
|
7.3
|
7.2
|
Net asset value per share
|
US$70,140
|
US$69,695
|
Non-performing loans ratio (NPL)
|
2.48%
|
2.33%
|
Cash/Total assets
|
22%
|
13%
|
Capital Adequacy ratio (Basel II)
|
24%
|
24%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Afreximbank.
Media Contact:
Vincent Musumba
Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)
Email: ...
Follow us on:
X:
Facebook:
LinkedIn:
Instagram:
About Afreximbank:
African Export-Import Bank (the“Bank”) is a multilateral trade finance institution, established in October 1993. It commenced operations in September 1994. The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt. The Bank's mandate is to promote, finance and facilitate intra-and extra-African trade while operating commercially.
The Bank has 100 percent controlling interests in FEDA Holdings, FEDA Investments Management and FEDA Capital (collectively known as FEDA entities) which were established in 2021. FEDA was initiated by Afreximbank and established by a Treaty amongst Africa participating states to facilitate foreign direct investment flows into Africa's trade and tradable sectors and to fill the equity funding gap in the continent. The Bank incorporated Afreximbank Insurance Management Company (AfrexInsure) in 2021. The objective of this vehicle is to help Africa to retain, on the continent, a sizeable proportion of trade-related written insurance premiums. Additionally, the Bank has also incorporated two entities: African Medical Centre of Excellence Limited (AMCE), whose principal activities include providing world-class medical and health facilities, and African Quality Assurance Centre Limited (AQAC), a company established to ensure that products made in Africa meet applicable international standards and technical regulations. AQAC offers testing, inspection, and certification services, including the provision of conformity assessment training. In addition, the Bank holds controlling interest in AFCFTA Adjustment Fund Corporation Limited (AFCFTA), and CANEX Creations Incorporated (CANEX).
The Bank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody's (Baa2), China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB-).
For more information, visit:
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
African Export-Import Bank Group (Afreximbank/Group) makes written and/or oral forward-looking statements, as shown in this release and other communications, from time to time. Likewise, officers of the Bank may make forward-looking statements either in writing or during verbal conversations with investors, analysts, the media, and other members of the investment community. Statements regarding the Bank's strategies, objectives, priorities, and anticipated financial performance for the period constitute forward-looking statements. They are often described with words like "should", "would", "may", "could", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "intend", and "believe".
By their very nature, these statements require the Bank to make assumptions subject to risks and uncertainties, especially uncertainties related to the financial, economic, regulatory, and social environment within which the Bank operates. Some of these risks are beyond the control of the Bank and may result in materially different results from the expectations inferred from the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could cause such differences include regulatory pronouncements, credit, market (including equity, commodity, foreign exchange, and interest rate), liquidity, operational, reputational, insurance, strategic, legal, environmental, and other known and unknown risks. As a result, when making decisions with respect to the Bank, we recommend that readers apply further assessment and should not unduly rely on the Bank's forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statement contained in this presentation represents the views of management only as of the date hereof. They are presented to assist the Bank's investors and analysts to understand the Bank's financial position, strategies, objectives, priorities, and anticipated financial performance in relation to the current period, and, as such, may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or verbal, that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf, except as required under applicable relevant regulatory provisions or requirements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment