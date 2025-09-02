Inauguration Of 5 Hospitals, 150 Arogya Mandirs Planned To Mark PM Modi's Birthday: Delhi CM

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Inauguration of five hospitals and 150 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will be part of the launch of 75 new schemes during a Seva Pakhwada planned by the Delhi government from September 17 - the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – till October 2, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday.

These activities will include the inauguration of various development projects, foundation stone-laying ceremonies, and the commencement of long-pending works.

The Chief Minister expressed strong indignation at the recent controversial remarks made by opposition leaders, stating that the use of derogatory language against the Prime Minister's late mother not only lowers the standards of politics but also insults the entire community of women.

Chief Minister Gupta, addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, shared details about the Seva Pakhwada planned around PM Modi's birthday.

She stated that this Seva Pakhwada would not be a mere formal event but would ensure the implementation of schemes that deliver real benefits to the people.

The Chief Minister said,“We are commencing this Seva Pakhwada on the Prime Minister's birthday. This event is a tribute to his dedication and selfless service, through which he has devoted every moment of his life to the nation's development and progress.”

She said PM Modi has never considered which party governs a particular state and has always worked equally for every state and every citizen.“In the same spirit, the Delhi Government is organising this Seva Pakhwada in his honour,” she said.

The Delhi government will inaugurate and launch a series of schemes during the Seva Pakhwada. These will include the inauguration of 150 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, an intensive sanitation drive (Delhi ko Kude se Azadi), the opening of five major hospitals, along with several important projects related to education, housing, transport and civic amenities.

“All these initiatives will not only be linked to public welfare but will also advance our commitment to building a Viksit Delhi,” she said.