Daily Brief, September 2: From Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike To Suhana Khan's Alibaug Land Row - Top 10 Headlines Today

On September 2, from Maharashtra to Bihar, politics and protests dominated the headlines today. Maratha activist Manoj Jarange ended his hunger strike after the state government accepted key quota-related demands. In Bihar, women condemned derogatory remarks against PM Modi and vowed a political response. The BRS suspended K Kavitha over her anti-party statements, while the Delhi High Court denied bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the 2020 riots case. Punjab politics saw turbulence with AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra escaping custody, while Diljit Dosanjh adopted flood-hit villages. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan's Alibaug land purchase triggered a legal row. Here is a brief of stories that made headlines today:

1. Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Ends Hunger Strike After Maharashtra Government Accepts Key Demands

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange ended his indefinite hunger strike on the fifth day after reaching a breakthrough with the Maharashtra government on two major demands linked to the Maratha quota agitation. Calling it a 'victory for the agitators', Jarange said that the government had agreed to accord Kunbi status, an OBC category, to Marathas from the Marathwada region. A government resolution (GR) implementing the historic Hyderabad Gazette, which allows distribution of Kunbi caste certificates after verification, was issued later in the day.

Jarange also said the government assured that cases against protesters would be withdrawn by the end of September. Families of those who lost their lives during the protests will receive compensation and government jobs within a week.

2. 'Insult to Mothers Across Country': Bihar Women Condemn Remarks Against PM Modi

At a virtual event addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar, women participants strongly condemned the derogatory remarks made against the Prime Minister and his late mother during the Voter Adhikar Yatra last week. They said the insult was not just personal but an affront to mothers across the country.

Several women vowed to give a "stern reply" to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress in the upcoming elections. "Mothers and sisters of the entire country were insulted. We want to give a stern reply to RJD and Congress in the elections for this," one participant said.

3. K Kavitha Suspended from BRS by Father K Chandrashekar Rao After Her Kaleshwaram Remarks

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has officially suspended MLC K. Kavitha from the party, citing allegations of involvement in anti-party activities. The move came day after Kavitha blamed her cousins T Harish Rao and J Santosh Rao for alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. The announcement of her suspension was made through a letter signed by party working president K.T. Rama Rao and senior leader Soma Bharat Kumar, with party president K. Chandrashekhar Rao approving the decision.

BRS tweeted,“The party leadership is taking this matter seriously as the recent behavior and ongoing anti-party activities of party MLC K. Kavitha are damaging the BRS party. Party President K. Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a decision to suspend K. Kavitha from the party with immediate effect.”

4. Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and 8 Others Denied Bail in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, September 2 denied bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and seven other accused persons in the 2020 Delhi riots "larger conspiracy" case. A division bench of Justice Naveen Chawla and Justice Shalinder Kaur had reserved the order on their petition against a trial court order denying them bail. Those who filed the bail pleas included Athar Khan, Khalid Saifi, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa ur Rehman, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima and Shadab Ahmed. A separate bail plea filed by Tasleem Ahmed in the case was also rejected.

During the hearings, Umar Khalid submitted that merely being on WhatsApp groups, without sending any message, is no criminality. Umar Khalid also said that no money or items were recovered from him, and that the so-called secret meeting on the night of February 23-24, 2020 was not secret at all, as the prosecution claimed. Sharjeel Imam argued that he has no connection with any of the other accused and denied participating in any conspiracy or related meetings, contrary to the claims of the Delhi Police.

5. Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Escapes Custody After Opening Fire At Cops

Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra has allegedly escaped from police custody while being taken to local police station after arrest. Pathanmajra and his accomplices reportedly opened fire at police officers during the escape and even ran over one personnel, leaving him injured. Police say a manhunt is under way.

The Sanour MLA was arrested a day after publicly criticising his party's Delhi leadership. His detention in Patiala was linked to a rape case filed against him, sparking political uproar in the region. In a social media post, Pathanmajra claimed the case related to his former wife and alleged that the fresh charges of rape were politically motivated.

6. '7.8% GDP Growth Despite Challenges Driven By Economic Selfishness': PM Modi's Dig At Tariffs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the fourth edition of the 'Semicon India' in the national conference and delivered a strong message that the world trusts India and is ready to build the semiconductor future with India.

Noting the presence of dignitaries at the conference, including experts and representation of more than 40-50 countries as well as India's youth power, PM Modi said,“Today am here with the confidence that the world trusts India, the world believes in India and the world is ready to build the semiconductor future with India.” He further said, "We are ready to welcome all the investors...The day is not far when the world will say, Designed in India, Made in India, Trusted by the World..."

7. TCS Announces 4.5%-7% Salary Hike After Laying Off 12,000 Employees

India's largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has announced salary increases from 4.5% to 7% for most employees, effective from September. The company began sending out letters about the raise to employees on Monday evening. No official statement has been released yet. Over the past two months, various news reports have circulated about the company. Initially, TCS announced a postponement of salary increases due to market conditions.

Following this, the company announced plans to lay off approximately 12,000 employees, representing 2% of its workforce.

8. After Dream11 Exit, BCCI Invites Applications for Team India's Title Sponsor Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the invitation for Expression of Interest (EoI) for Team India's title sponsor following the exit of the online gaming platform, Dream11, ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. The BCCI faced a setback ahead of the Men in Blue's title defence as it had to part ways with Dream11 after the passage of the Online Gaming Bill.

On August 21, the Indian government passed the Promotion and Regulation of the Online Gaming Bill 2025, imposing strict restrictions on online gaming. The bill is aimed at reducing addiction, financial losses, and their impact on the youth. With the bill enacted into law, online gaming platforms must either cease their operations or adjust their business models to comply with the new regulations.

9. Suhana Khan in Trouble for Buying Farmer Land in Alibaug

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is currently facing legal challenges. She is accused of purchasing land worth crores in Alibaug without proper authorization, leading to a formal complaint against her.

Reports claimed that Suhana Khan purchased land in Thal village, Alibaug, for Rs 12.91 crore. This land was originally allocated by the government to local farmers for agricultural purposes. Suhana acquired the land from three sisters-Anjali, Rekha, and Priya-who inherited it from their parents. It's alleged that this land, designated for farming, was improperly sold. Suhana reportedly paid Rs 77.46 lakh in stamp duty for the transaction. Authorities are investigating the matter and have requested an unbiased report from the Alibaug Tehsildar.

10. Diljit Dosanjh Adopts 10 Flood-Hit Punjab Villages

As Punjab reels under devastating floods, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has adopted ten of the worst-hit villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar to support relief efforts, working with NGOs and the local administration. Taking to Instagram, his team said they were focusing on essentials such as food, water and medical aid, while also planning rehabilitation and long-term reconstruction. The caption of his post read, "Together, we can rebuild."

Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister S. Hardeep Singh Mundian said floods have affected over 2.56 lakh people in 12 districts, displacing thousands and causing widespread damage to lives, property, crops and livestock.