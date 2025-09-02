Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - Oncolytics Biotech Inc : Provided an updated safety analysis of pelareorep, which has been administered in over 1,200 patients, including over 300 patients with various gastrointestinal tumors. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares N are trading up one cent at $1.05.

