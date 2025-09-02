Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ottawa Posts $3.3 Billion Budget Deficit From April To June

Ottawa Posts $3.3 Billion Budget Deficit From April To June


2025-09-02 10:08:09
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's federal government in Ottawa has posted a $3.3 billion budget deficit for the first three months of its current fiscal year.
The result for the April-to-June period is larger than a $2.9 billion deficit posted for the same months in 2024.
Ottawa's fiscal year runs from April 1 to March 31.
Revenues this year between April and June rose $3.5 billion, or 2.9%, from the previous fiscal year, largely due to increases in customs import duties related to Canada's counter-tariffs on U.S. goods.
The federal government's coffers also benefitted from higher corporate and personal income tax revenues.
The federal Finance Ministry says program expenses excluding net actuarial losses rose $5 billion, or 4.6%, during the three months.
Public debt charges decreased $100 million, or 0.6%, as the impact of lower interest rates on Treasury bills was largely offset by higher average interest rates charged on marketable bonds.
Ottawa's net actuarial losses fell $900 million, or 46.8%, between April and June.
The federal government has warned of potentially widening deficits this fiscal year as it navigates U.S. tariffs and a slowing domestic economy.
The latest data showed that Canada's economy contracted an annualized 1.6% during this year's second quarter, raising fears of a potential recession.



MENAFN02092025000212011056ID1110006566

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search