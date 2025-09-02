Predicine Submits First Module Of PMA Application To FDA For Predicinecaretm As A Companion Diagnostic Assay In Bladder Cancer
The first module encompasses comprehensive documentation of Predicine's manufacturing and quality management systems. This foundational submission is designed to support CDx development of future indications for Predicine's liquid biopsy and tissue-based assays.
Subsequent modules for the PredicineCARE bladder cancer indication will be submitted in phases following completion of the registrational trial, in alignment with regulatory requirements.
“This milestone demonstrates Predicine's capabilities to develop companion diagnostics on the foundation of an FDA-grade quality and manufacturing system,” said Dr. Shidong Jia , Founder and CEO of Predicine.“It reflects our team's expertise and commitment to bringing innovative, non-invasive testing solutions to patients and physicians worldwide.”
PredicineCARE received Breakthrough Device Designation (BDD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on August 23, 2022. PredicineCARE is a comprehensive, state-of-the-art NGS assay that interrogates point mutations/indels, fusions, amplifications, and deletions in key cancer-associated genes using DNA in tissue, blood and urine samples.
About PredicineCARETM Urine cfDNA Assay
The PredicineCARETM Urine cfDNA assay is a targeted NGS test that enables detection of genomic alterations, including single nucleotide variants (SNVs), insertions and deletions (Indel), fusions, and copy number variations in urine cfDNA. It is a capture-based assay, which is specifically designed to detect genomic alterations of key cancer relevant genes from blood and urine cfDNA.
About Predicine, Inc.
Predicine is a global molecular insights company committed to advancing precision medicine through innovative liquid biopsy and tissue-based genomic testing solutions. With a robust portfolio of proprietary assays, Predicine enables biopharma partners, clinical researchers, and healthcare providers to accelerate drug development and optimize treatment strategies for patients worldwide.
For more information, visit .
Contact Information:
Predicine, Inc.
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment