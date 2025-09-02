Nexqloud Announces Filing Of Six New Patents To Expand Its Patent Portfolio For Its Novel 'Cloud Operating System,' Unifying Global Compute Resources Under Blockchain Governance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New patent applications build upon the company's core Decentralized Kubernetes Service (DKS), extending its orchestration, compliance, and monetization capabilities to AI compute, virtual machines, and multi-cloud environments

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexQloud Technologies, Inc. , a developer of distributed cloud infrastructure technologies, today announced the filing six additional patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patents cover core innovations that extend the capabilities of the company's previously announced Decentralized Kubernetes Service (DKS), forming a comprehensive Distributed Compute Platform (DCP) designed to orchestrate and manage workloads across a heterogeneous mix of infrastructure, including decentralized devices, enterprise data centers, and public cloud services. At its core, DCP functions as a novel cloud operating system for all the world's compute sources.

This IP portfolio addresses systemic challenges in modern cloud computing, including resource fragmentation, lack of granular compliance controls, ESG mandates, and the inability to leverage underutilized global compute capacity in a secure and governed manner.

"With our DKS patent as the kernel, this portfolio completes the architecture for a true Cloud OS," said Mauro Terrinoni, CEO of NexQloud. "We are not merely extending a product; we are defining a new compute layer for the internet. Our Cloud OS provides the missing blueprint to unify disparate resources into a coherent, efficient, and compliant whole, transforming how the world deploys and manages computational power."

The newly filed patent applications are titled and summarize systems for:

An orchestration layer for AI/ML workloads that extends the DKS node discovery and health system to manage distributed GPUs, featuring AI-specific scheduling and blockchain-based monetization.A virtual machine orchestration system that leverages the DKS control plane and its blockchain ledger to deploy and manage VM workloads across decentralized infrastructure with verified compliance.An intelligent routing engine that utilizes the DKS framework to apply rule-based and machine-learning optimization for workload placement across decentralized, enterprise, public, and government cloud infrastructure based on dynamic cost, performance, and data sovereignty requirements.A blockchain-based marketplace that integrates with the DKS orchestration layer, enabling enterprises to securely register, monetize, and govern access to their excess data center capacity with enforceable compliance controls.A Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) blockchain protocol that serves as the trust and governance layer for DCP, featuring NFT-based resource licensing, performance-weighted consensus, and verifiable ESG metric tracking.

Key patented technologies enabling DCP:



The Node Health Scoring System: A quantitative method, pioneered in DKS and extended here, that evaluates compute nodes based on multi-factor analysis of performance, reliability, and sustainability metrics.

Blockchain-Enforced Geo-Compliance: A system that automatically matches workload constraints to nodes with immutably recorded compliance credentials, a capability core to the DKS architecture. The Multi-Cloud Orchestration Control Plane: The management architecture from DKS, AI-enhanced to act as kernel for DCP, capable of governing workloads across any combination of decentralized, hybrid, or multi-cloud resources.



These systems are designed to provide enterprises with unprecedented control over workload placement, potential for significant cost reduction, and auditable compliance and sustainability metrics.

About NexQloud:

NexQloud is developing foundational technologies for distributed cloud infrastructure. The company's platform, anchored by its Decentralized Kubernetes Service (DKS), is designed to efficiently orchestrate compute workloads across a global network of resources, integrating blockchain-based governance for security, transparency, and compliance.

