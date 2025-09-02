Whatsapp Testing 1-Hour Disappearing Chats? Here's What Users Need To Know

WhatsApp is testing "disappearing chats" feature that will delete messages after as little as one hour. This enhanced privacy feature, currently in beta testing for Android, offers shorter durations than existing 24-hour, 7-day, and 90-day options.

WhatsApp is changing the power of using a feature that removes all the chats from your feed. The "disappearing chats" functionality of the messaging app is now being tested to function for as little as one hour and far less than twenty-four hours.

Indeed, these modifications are already being evaluated in the WhatsApp Android beta version, and it appears that the business may make them publicly available in the upcoming months. Important texts are sent, seen, and then deleted from the app-a privacy element that even WhatsApp is unable to recover.

According to WaBetaInfo's most recent report, WhatsApp is testing the new feature in the beta version. WhatsApp now has three different timeframes for communications to vanish: 24 hours, 7 days (one week), or 90 days.

Your discussions will end permanently once the timer is set for either of these choices. However, the messaging app aims to increase the tool's effectiveness by allowing users to vanish in an hour or, in some situations, 12 hours.

WhatsApp will let users know that if they wish their discussions to end in an hour, it's likely that the recipient hasn't even read them. You have the choice to accept the reasoning for providing this option or to cancel the timer.

This new option comes from the WhatsApp Android beta 2.25.24.18, although the platform hasn't made it available to all beta testers yet. We have frequently thought that setting the first time restriction at 24 hours has never seemed like the best approach to begin using the function. One hour now seems a bit too short. Instead of having a set length, WhatsApp might want to think about allowing users to modify the time restrictions.

With the addition of new applications for its AI-powered capabilities, WhatsApp is now attempting to assist users in making their conversations better. As the name implies, the newest function, writing aid, will improve the tone and style of your conversations before sending them to friends or family.

The messages will be written by the AI model in a variety of situations and tones, such as proofread, professional, humorous, and rephrased. You have the choice to transmit the original form of the mails as you have for years, and you are not need to use AI to change every message.