Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Chief Demands Global Finance Overhaul for Climate Justice

UN Chief Demands Global Finance Overhaul for Climate Justice


2025-09-02 08:17:52
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged urgent reforms in the global financial system to significantly increase developing countries’ involvement, highlighting their frontline exposure to the severe effects of climate change.

Speaking at a joint press briefing with Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape, Guterres emphasized that developing nations must gain greater influence in both the institutions and decision-making processes governing international finance and climate funding, according to a UN statement.

Currently visiting Papua New Guinea to mark its 50th independence anniversary, Guterres made history as the first UN Secretary-General to step foot in the small Pacific island nation.

"This is a moment of great global turbulence—from conflicts to the climate emergency to economic instability and inequality," he said.

He stressed that developed countries "must" honor their climate finance promises, with a crucial focus on doubling adaptation funding to help vulnerable nations and communities enhance resilience.

"Papua New Guinea has long led the charge for climate justice. Your country does not contribute to climate change—on the contrary, you absorb CO₂—but are at the first line of its dramatic impact," Guterres noted.

As the UN Climate Conference nears in Brazil, he called for accelerated action to preserve the 1.5-degree Celsius target.

"This means an immediate turning point leading to a drastic reduction in emissions that can no longer wait," he said.

Guterres pointed out the G20 nations bear a special responsibility, accounting for 80% of global climate pollution.

He concluded by highlighting the upcoming Brazil summit’s critical task: delivering a credible strategy to meet the $1.3 trillion financing goal set last year in Baku, Azerbaijan.

MENAFN02092025000045017169ID1110005741

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search