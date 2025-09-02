Sonakshi Sinha Calls Out Brand Websites For Using Her Photographs Without Permission

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha has called out the brand websites for using her photographs without her permission or even knowledge.

Calling the practice unacceptable, Sonakshi penned a note on the stories section of her official Instagram handle.

"As someone who shops online often, I couldn't help but notice my images popping up on several brand websites- without usage rights or even a courtesy request for permission. How is that acceptable? When an artist wears your outfits or jewelry, a post is made giving your brand due credit, but featuring those same images on your official website? That's stretching it a bit too far. Let's keep things ethical, shall we?", the 'Dabangg' actress wrote.

Sonakshi even threatened to call out the brand website in case they do not take down her pics.

She added, "Basically, what i'm saying is pull down my images before i start calling you out, or let me know where i can send my invoice....your call", followed by four laughing with tears emojis.

On Monday, the 'Dahaad' actress shared a hilarious video on her IG. The clip showed Sonakshi trying hard to control her laughter, but her husband Zaheer Iqbal kept making her laugh, and she eventually burst out laughing. Although the reason behind their endless laughter was not revealed, the free-flowing chemistry between the couple made the video extremely entertaining.

On Friday, Sonakshi and Zaheer offered prayers to Lord Ganapati on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The lovebirds were seen performing Bappa's aarti at Salman Khan's residence.

Looking as beautiful as ever in a white printed salwar kameez, Sonakshi was accompanied by Zaheer, who wore a kurta.

For the uninitiated, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, after dating for 7 long years. The lovebirds managed to keep their relationship private for the longest time.