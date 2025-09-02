After Exile Comment, Vasundhara Raje Now Speaks On Family Unity

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 2 (IANS) After creating a buzz by her 'vanvaas (exile)' comment last month, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday spoke on family and goodwill and happiness for all.

She created a stir in political circles by making such statements in Jodhpur on Tuesday morning.

Before leaving for Jaisalmer from Jodhpur, she talked to the media about 'family' and 'goodwill' and said that Rajasthan is everyone's family.

"I wish that everyone here remains happy," she said and added that "if we fight, there will be problems."

Raje said that differences in politics are natural, but like society and family, mutual harmony and goodwill are must.

"If we fight, there will be problems, but if we stay together, problems can be solved," she said.

It needs to be mentioned here that Raje had come to Jodhpur earlier, expressing condolences on the death of former MP Colonel Sona Ram in Mohangarh, Jaisalmer.

In Jodhpur, she wished Baba Ramdev, Baba Ramsa Peer and attended other religious events.

She said, "My political journey started with the 'darshan' of Baba Ramsa Peer. I first got blessing from the deity, then got the support of society. I can say with confidence that everyone's wishes are fulfilled at Ramsa Peer. It may take time, but faith should not waver."

In the last few days, Vasundhara Raje's statements have heated up discussions in political circles.

Words like "exile", "patience" and now "family" are being used in connection with her current political situation.

Political analysts believe that these statements are a message for her supporters and the BJP high command.

Significantly, on August 28, during the Ram Katha of storyteller Murlidhar Maharaj in Dholpur, Raje had said that "today's world is very strange. The one whom we considered our own, becomes a stranger. But everyone has responsibilities towards the family. In such a situation, the daughter-in-law, mother, daughter of the family have to do their work."

She further said that 'vanvaas' is not just a part of Lord Ram's life, exile comes in every person's life, but it is not permanent and "Ramji has taught us the importance of patience. Nothing in this world is permanent, so there is no need to be attached to anything."