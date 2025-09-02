Colombia Moves To Raise $6.6 Billion Through Fuel VAT, Dividend Taxes And Sector Surcharges
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's government has put forward a sweeping tax reform that it says is essential to balance the books in 2026. The Finance Ministry filed the bill in Congress with the aim of raising 26.3 trillion pesos-about $6.6 billion-equal to 1.4% of GDP.
The entire 2026 budget, set at 557 trillion pesos, counts on this new law to fill the gap. The draft concentrates on three pressure points: consumption, corporate surcharges, and cross-border profit flows.
Starting in 2026, gasoline and diesel would carry 10% value-added tax, jumping to 19% a year later. Alcohol, lodging for foreigners, cloud services, and high-priced event tickets would also pay 19% VAT.
Even hybrid vehicles would lose their current tax break. These measures alone touch daily consumer costs and ripple into freight and retail prices.
Banks, insurers, and brokers would face a 50% income tax rate, up from 38%. Oil and coal companies would see up to a 15-point surcharge on income plus a new 1% tax on the first sale or export of crude and coal.
Environmental levies rise further, with a national carbon tax of 42,609 pesos per ton of CO2 starting in 2026 and phasing in fully by 2029. These measures directly reshape cash flows in Colombia's most strategic sectors.
For investors, the sharpest change comes with dividends. Payments to foreign shareholders would face a 30% withholding tax, up from 20%. Combined with corporate tax, that means a foreign owner could lose more than half of net profit to taxes before receiving a payout.
The government argues this should discourage capital flight and encourage reinvestment. The story behind the story is about dependence. Colombia 's 2026 budget will not add up without this reform.
The government links over $6 billion of planned spending to the new revenue. The country has a long record of passing tax packages only to revise them within two years. That track record raises doubts about whether the numbers will hold.
For businesses, the law is not just about paying more tax. It is about adjusting strategies in a country where fuel, finance, and foreign capital are now the core sources of budget revenue.
The choices companies make in response-pricing, reinvestment, or shifting capital-will shape Colombia's economic landscape as much as the law itself.
