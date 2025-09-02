Ragnarok X: Next Generation Takes Gamescom 2025 By Storm Set To Be The Next MMORPG Phenomenon

MENAFN - TimesNewswire )– Ragnarok X: Next Generation (ROX-Global), the highly anticipated massively multiplayer online role-playing game MMORPG from the iconic Ragnarok franchise, made a, emerging as one of the most widely discussed titles of the exhibition. Featuring an engaging booth design, ROX-Global drew in thousands of fans, KOLs, and media, thereby solidifying its position as a

From exhilarating cosplay performances to live KOL demonstrations to quiz competitions and lucky draws activities, the ROX-Global booth stood out as one of the most popular destinations on the exhibition floor. Industry insiders hailed ROX-Global as“the most exciting MMORPG launch revealed at Gamescom this year”, with queues at the booth extending across Hall 9 as gaming enthusiasts eagerly awaited the opportunity to experience the hands-on demo. Sttendees not only gained first-hand access to this highly anticipated MMORPG but also departed with exclusive prizes and memories experiences.

Highlights from the ROX-Global Booth

Coser Stage Performances – Acclaimed cosplayers brought fan-favorite RO characters to life through elaborate dance performances and interactive meet-and-greets sessions, attracting massive crowds throughout the exhibition day.







KOL Live Gameplay & Fan Engagement – Prominent streamer HoneyPuu not only battled MVP bosses live to the delight of on-site fans and her Twitch audience, but also toured the booth to greet gaming enthusiasts, taking selfies, and even joining cosers for a fun hand-dance that set the crowd cheering.“ROX-Global offers a seamless, nostalgic, and thrilling experience all at once. I am eagerly anticipating its official launch!” she stated during her live stream.







ROX-Global Quiz Challenge – Fans put their knowledge of the Ragnarok universe to the test in an interactive trivia competition. Those who emerged as winners proudly received exclusive ROX-Global merchandise, plush toys, and HUAWEI gift cards as prizes







Lucky Wheel & Prize Zone – Continuous rewards kept fans engaged, with giveaways ranging from Poring King plushies and limited-edition ROX-Global T-shirts to tote bags, CDKeys, and HUAWEI premium items. Numerous fans commented the event felt like“a true festival for Ragnarok enthusiasts.”







Community Moments – The ROX-Global booth was abuzz with excitement as gaming enthusiasts queued up for the opportunity to try the game's demo. Numerous attendees praised its anime-style visual design, seamless cross-platform gameplay, and fair-competition system. First-time adventurers of the Ragnarok franchise commented,“It is refreshing to see a contemporary MMORPG that avoids pay-to-win mechanics.”







A New Adventure Awaits – ROX-Global Expands Globally in Q4

The most significant announcement from Gamescom was the official confirmation that ROX Global will launch in Q4 2025 across Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS region . To ensure the best experience, ROX Global will provide dedicated localization, regional operations, and full customer support , along with exclusive rewards and events tailored for these markets. This market expansion represents a major milestone, bringing the vibrant world of Midgard to reach millions of new adventurersworldwide.

Why ROX-Global is the MMORPG to Watch

Ragnarok X: Next Generation is more than just a game - it's a dynamic , immersive online universe that masterfully balances nostalgia and innovation, designed for both longtime Ragnarok fans and newcomers alike.



Global-Ready Adventure – Officially launching in Q4 2025 across Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS region, ROX-Global is poised to bring the spirit of Midgard to millions of new adventurers worldwide.

Legendary Classes, Boundless Progression Paths – Embark on your journey as a Swordsman, Mage, Archer, Acolyte, Thief, or Merchant, then advance through multiple progression paths for PvE, PvP, and GvG. Whether battling epic MVPs or leading guild wars, your decisions will shape your in-game legacy.

Community at the Cor nerston – ROX-Global flourishes on cooperation and friendship. From guild systems, mentorship, and Oath bonds to life content like fishing, cooking, housing, and trading, Midgard feels alive-because it is co-created by its adventurers community.

Genuine Fair Competition – With no pay-to-win mechanics, a free-trade economy, and rewarding progression, ROX-Global champions a adventurer-first philosophy that values skill, time, and teamwork.

Stunning Anime-Style Visuals – Polished 3D anime-inspired graphics captivated Gamescom attendees with many praising ROX-Global“one of the most beautiful MMORPGs of the year.”

PvP Glory – Battle together in massive Guild vs Guild wars, where strategic coordination and teamwork are the foundation of forging in-game legends.

PvE Challenges – Face fearsome MVPs and explore dungeons that demand courage and cooperation. Life Beyond Combat – From fishing to feasting, farming to festive events, ROX-Global creates a Midgard where every adventurer finds their place.

Get ready to join over 20 million adventurers worldwide who have already stepped into Ragnarok X: Next Generation. The next chapter of MMORPG history is about to begin - will you answer the call?

Following the conclusion of Gamescom 2025, ROX-Global is now setting its sights on the upcoming Q4 regional launch . Adventurers across Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS can soon embark on their journey in Midgard.

