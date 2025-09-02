Kazakhstan And China's SANY Unveil First-Ever Wind Energy Component Facility
The project is the result of a successful partnership between JSC Samruk-Kazyna and SANY Renewable Energy – the world's largest manufacturer of wind energy equipment. This is the first factory of its kind in Kazakhstan.
The production base is located in the "Silk Road" Special Economic Zone in the city of Shu. The enterprise will produce nacelles, hubs, towers, and other key components for wind power plants. The project will support the construction of new wind farms in Kazakhstan and make a significant contribution to the country's green energy development.
In Beijing, the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council took place with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and First Vice Premier of the State Council of China, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Ding Xuexiang.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that China has invested $27 billion into Kazakhstan's economy. He also noted that the transit capacity of the "China–Europe" corridor through Kazakhstan will increase fivefold. He outlined the priorities for cooperation with China in the energy sector, announced key projects for diversifying Kazakhstan's economy, proposed the development of organic production, and emphasized that Kazakhstan is counting on close cooperation with China in the field of artificial intelligence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment