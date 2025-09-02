Obsidian Energy Completes Partial Redemption Of $30 Million Of Our Outstanding Senior Unsecured Notes
Payment of the redemption price and surrender of the Notes for redemption are being made through Computershare Trust Company of Canada. The Company now has $80.8 million of Notes outstanding and the maximum amount of any semi-annual free cash flow offer required to be made under the trust indenture, which governs the Notes, will be $17.0 million.
About Obsidian Energy
Obsidian Energy is an intermediate-sized oil and gas producer with a well-balanced portfolio of high-quality assets, primarily in the Peace River, Willesden Green and Viking areas in Alberta. The Company's business is to explore for, develop and hold interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.
Obsidian Energy shares are listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the NYSE American exchange in the United States under the symbol "OBE".
All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
CONTACT
OBSIDIAN ENERGY
Suite 200, 207 - 9th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 1K3
Phone: 403-777-2500
Toll Free: 1-866-693-2707
Website:
Investor Relations:
Toll Free: 1-888-770-2633
Email: ...
