Forsys Reports Drilling Results From Norasa
|Target
|BHID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Width (m)
|eU 3 O 8 (ppm)
|Valencia infill
|VA24-192
|25
|62
|37
|150
|Valencia infill
|VA24-193
|25
|62
|37
|122
|Jolie
|VA24-194
|58
|92
|34
|102
|Jolie
|VA24-195
|148
|179
|31
|178
|Jolie
|VA24-196
|132
|142
|10
|94
|Jolie
|VA24-197
|70
|75
|5
|60
|Jolie
|VA24-198
|29
|49
|20
|123
|Valencia infill
|VA25-199
|1
|12
|11
|216
|and:
|48
|84
|36
|149
|Valencia infill
|VA25-200
|5
|44
|39
|152
|Valencia infill
|VA25-201
|1
|8
|7
|140
|Valencia infill
|VA25-202
|4
|25
|21
|68
|Valencia infill
|VA25-203
|90
|94
|4
|325
|Valencia infill
|VA25-204
|60
|86
|26
|268
|Valencia infill
|VA25-205
|44
|55
|11
|304
|Valencia infill
|VA25-206
|52
|64
|12
|306
|Valencia infill
|VA25-207
|43
|55
|12
|173
|and:
|76
|95
|19
|198
|Valencia infill
|VA25-208
|61
|68
|7
|370
|Valencia infill
|VA25-209
|20
|23
|3
|100
|Valencia infill
|VA25-210
|86
|92
|6
|364
|Valencia infill
|VA25-211
|37
|47
|10
|126
|Valencia infill
|VA25-212
|1
|13
|12
|86
|Valencia infill
|VA25-213
|43
|50
|7
|114
|Valencia infill
|VA25-214
|60
|65
|5
|101
|Valencia infill
|VA25-215
|14
|18
|4
|58
|Valencia infill
|VA25-216
|8
|84
|76
|175
|Valencia infill
|VA25-217
|41
|78
|37
|218
|Valencia infill
|VA25-218
|8
|75
|67
|212
|Valencia infill
|VA25-219
|7
|80
|73
|178
|Valencia infill
|VA25-220
|1
|57
|56
|139
|Valencia infill
|VA25-221
|22
|72
|50
|270
|Valencia infill
|VA25-222
|25
|63
|38
|207
|Valencia infill
|VA25-223
|40
|60
|20
|145
|Valencia infill
|VA25-224
|1
|61
|60
|154
|Valencia infill
|VA25-225
|32
|63
|31
|95
|Valencia infill
|VA25-226
|11
|66
|55
|134
|Valencia infill
|VA25-227
|2
|64
|62
|113
|Valencia infill
|VA25-228
|35
|65
|30
|132
|Valencia infill
|VA25-229
|8
|61
|53
|407
|Valencia infill
|VA25-230
|17
|79
|62
|104
|Valencia infill
|VA25-231
|26
|82
|56
|86
|Valencia infill
|VA25-232
|28
|72
|44
|102
|Valencia infill
|VA25-233
|8
|32
|24
|107
|Valencia infill
|VA25-234
|16
|48
|32
|100
|Valencia infill
|VA25-235
|8
|35
|27
|155
|Valencia infill
|VA25-236
|24
|67
|43
|115
|Valencia infill
|VA25-237
|11
|69
|58
|123
|Valencia infill
|VA25-238
|10
|59
|49
|153
|Valencia infill
|VA25-239
|5
|82
|77
|151
|Valencia infill
|VA25-240
|7
|90
|83
|135
|Valencia infill
|VA25-241
|4
|84
|80
|99
|Valencia infill
|VA25-242
|32
|87
|55
|152
|Valencia infill
|VA25-243
|1
|44
|43
|292
|Valencia infill
|VA25-244
|24
|78
|54
|120
|Valencia infill
|VA25-245
|21
|74
|53
|124
|Valencia infill
|VA25-246
|1
|30
|29
|211
|and:
|62
|65
|3
|361
|and:
|76
|92
|16
|574
|Valencia infill
|VA25-247
|28
|80
|52
|79
|Valencia infill
|VA25-248
|14
|78
|64
|114
|Valencia infill
|VA25-249
|6
|86
|80
|101
|Valencia infill
|VA25-250
|58
|76
|18
|153
|Valencia infill
|VA25-251
|77
|88
|11
|214
|Valencia infill
|VA25-252
|5
|41
|36
|111
|Valencia infill
|VA25-253
|25
|48
|23
|143
|Valencia infill
|VA25-254
|7
|51
|44
|151
|Valencia infill
|VA25-255
|0
|49
|49
|265
|Valencia infill
|VA25-256
|23
|82
|59
|167
|Valencia infill
|VA25-257
|3
|76
|73
|226
|Valencia infill
|VA25-258
|10
|74
|64
|126
|Valencia infill
|VA25-259
|18
|68
|50
|131
|Valencia infill
|VA25-260
|11
|73
|62
|74
|Valencia infill
|VA25-261
|35
|72
|37
|145
|Valencia infill
|VA25-262
|40
|49
|9
|117
|Valencia infill
|VA25-263
|47
|74
|27
|122
|Valencia infill
|VA25-264
|9
|64
|55
|364
|Valencia infill
|VA25-265
|54
|66
|12
|274
|Valencia infill
|VA25-266
|39
|52
|13
|103
|Valencia infill
|VA25-267
|28
|65
|37
|104
|Valencia infill
|VA25-268
|38
|57
|19
|392
|Valencia infill
|VA25-269
|27
|54
|27
|69
|Valencia
|VA25-270
|63
|96
|33
|90
|Valencia West
|VA25-271
|103
|111
|8
|65
|Jolie
|VA25-272
|75
|82
|7
|124
|Jolie
|VA25-273
|97
|107
|10
|130
|and:
|143
|154
|11
|623
|Jolie
|VA25-274
|31
|50
|19
|98
|Jolie
|VA25-275
|2
|66
|64
|73
|and:
|94
|97
|3
|340
|Jolie
|VA25-276
|1
|19
|18
|130
|and:
|37
|79
|42
|95
|Valencia
|VA25-277
|29
|36
|7
|131
|Valencia
|VA25-278
|9
|54
|45
|100
|Valencia
|VA25-279
|57
|90
|33
|77
|Valencia East
|VA25-280
|16
|19
|3
|59
|Valencia East
|VA25-281
|19
|38
|19
|164
|Valencia East
|VA25-282
|53
|60
|7
|97
|Valencia East
|VA25-283
|69
|76
|7
|156
|and:
|115
|121
|6
|169
|Valencia East
|VA25-284
|75
|97
|22
|165
|Jolie
|VA25-285
|83
|96
|13
|73
|Valencia West
|VA25-286
|75
|78
|3
|104
|Valencia West
|VA25-287
|92
|108
|16
|62
|Valencia West
|VA25-288
|182.92
|191.93
|9.01
|271
|Valencia S
|VA25-289
|90
|122
|32
|163
|and:
|212
|219
|7
|151
|and:
|227
|240
|13
|338
|and:
|251
|305
|54
|282
|Valencia S
|VA25-290
|0
|0
|Valencia West
|VA25-292
|81
|86
|5
|575
|Valencia West
|VA25-293
|85
|91
|6
|97
|Valencia West
|VA25-294
|84
|87
|3
|159
|Valencia East
|VA25-295
|58
|83
|25
|184
|Valencia East
|VA25-296
|Valencia East
|VA25-297
|87
|93
|6
|271
|Valencia East
|VA25-298
|92
|97
|5
|186
|and:
|120
|127
|7
|451
|Jolie
|VA25-299
|64
|65
|1
|50
|Valencia East
|VA25-300
|106
|113
|7
|249
|and:
|147
|160
|13
|124
|Valencia East
|VA25-302
|139
|172
|33
|120
|Valencia Main
|VA24PQ-08
|14
|80.83
|66.83
|343
|Valencia Main
|VA24PQ-09
|54
|66
|12
|210
|Valencia Main
|VA24PQ-10
|21
|124
|103
|96
|Valencia Main
|VA24PQ-11
|57.37
|125.72
|68.35
|104
|Valencia Main
|VA24PQ-12
|29.7
|120.83
|91.13
|243
The above table lists all mineral intercept results from drillholes completed since the February 26, 2025 News Release. Interval widths are presented per downhole; drilling orientations are intended to intersect mineralisation at a high angle, as far as is possible, and positions are guided by the current geological model. True widths are expected to deviate significantly from reported widths and will be revised as more information materialises.
QAQC
Recent (2024 to date) Sampling and Assays
- Samples were taken from the diamond drill cores and RC chips for geochemical assay guided by radiometric downhole logging. The samples are sent to SGS Laboratories in South Africa, for sample preparation and ICP analyses. Quality Assurance and Quality Control included regular internal and external check tests on a continuous basis in each of the sample batches processed.
- Forsys employs a QAQC program with Certified Reference Materials (CRMs), blanks, coarse duplicates, and pulp duplicates inserted into each batch of samples. The QAQC insert rate comprises 4% CRMs using three CRM types with different grades of U3O8; 4% blanks and 8% to 10 % duplicates. RC sample batches have three types of duplicates; a field duplicate split at the drill rig; a coarse duplicate split at prescribed intervals at the laboratory; and pulp duplicates, also split at the laboratory. Core samples have coarse, and pulp duplicates split at the laboratory.
External Check Assay Laboratory
Drill samples were sent to SGS in South Africa. Four percent of the samples sent to SGS are also submitted for check analyses to UIS Laboratories (UIS) in South Africa; UIS serves as the independent accredited laboratory. The sample results are further validated by comparison with the downhole radiometric scans.
Qualified Persons Statement for Mineral Resource
The information in this release that relates to the Interim Drilling Results for the Norasa Project is based on information compiled or reviewed by Dr Guy Freemantle of The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd., Johannesburg, South Africa. The MSA Group are independent consultants to the Norasa Project, Namibia. Dr Freemantle holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology (2006) and Doctor of Philosophy in Geology (2017) both at the University of the Witwatersrand. He is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists (892905); a Fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa (965392); and is registered with SACNASP (Registration 117527). Dr Freemantle has practiced his profession continuously for 14 years and has sufficient experience and knowledge that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposits under consideration as well as to the activity that is being undertaken to fulfil requirements of a Qualified Person as per NI 43-101. Dr Freemantle consents to this release in the form and context in which it appears.
About Forsys Metals Corp.
Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY, FSE: F2T, NSX: FSY) is an emerging uranium developer focused on advancing its wholly owned Norasa Uranium Project, located in the politically and uranium friendly jurisdiction of Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Uranium Project is comprised of the Valencia Uranium deposit (ML-149) and the nearby Namibplaas Uranium deposit (EPL-3638). Further information is available at the Company website
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Forsys Metals Corp. Richard Parkhouse, Investor Relations. For additional information please contact:
Pine van Wyk, Country Director, Forsys
email: ...
Richard Parkhouse, Investor Relations
email: ... email: ...
Forward Looking Statement
Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" , within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Forsys Metals Corp disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.
______________________________
1 The Norasa Uranium Project (“Norasa“) is wholly owned by the Company's 100% subsidiary Valencia Uranium (Pty) Ltd. (“Valencia Uranium”) and comprises the Valencia uranium deposits (held under ML-149) ("Valencia”) and the Namibplaas uranium deposit (under EPL-3638, application for ML-251) (“Namibplaas”), located in the Erongo region of Namibia.
2 Assay results are denoted U3O8, while grades calculated from downhole gamma are represented by eU3O8 .
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
