Munnar To Coorg: 5 Places You Can Visit In India THIS September
As the monsoon fades, India's hill stations come alive with lush greenery, misty landscapes, and roaring waterfalls-perfect for a serene and scenic getaway this September
Munnar, Kerala
Nestled in the Western Ghats, Munnar is famous for its rolling tea plantations, mist-covered hills, and roaring waterfalls. September brings a vibrant green landscape, perfect for hiking through tea estates, visiting Eravikulam National Park, or simply soaking in the tranquil atmosphere.
Coorg (Kodagu), Karnataka
Known as the“Scotland of India,” Coorg is blanketed with dense forests, coffee plantations, and spectacular waterfalls like Abbey and Iruppu. Post-monsoon trails such as Tadiandamol Peak offer scenic treks, while misty afternoons provide an ideal backdrop for relaxation and coffee estate tours.
Darjeeling, West Bengal & Shillong, Meghalaya
Darjeeling offers breathtaking views of the Kanchenjunga peaks, charming tea gardens, and the iconic Toy Train. Shillong, called the“Scotland of the East,” features cascading waterfalls, serene lakes, and rolling hills shrouded in mist-perfect for nature lovers and photographers alike.
Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Valley of Flowers blooms spectacularly after the monsoon, with vibrant alpine flowers and cascading waterfalls. It is a haven for trekkers and nature enthusiasts seeking an offbeat adventure.
Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu
This“Princess of Hill Stations” boasts star-shaped lakes, misty cliffs, and scenic walks like Coaker's Walk. Waterfalls such as Bear Shola and Silver Cascade, coupled with serene viewpoints, make it an ideal escape for those seeking peace amid the hills.
