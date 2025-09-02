Oneplus 15 Leak Reveals Bold Redesign: Square Camera Module, Massive 7,000Mah+ Battery

One of the top smartphone manufacturers, OnePlus, has released the first leaked image of its next device. A significant cosmetic change, significant performance enhancements, and a huge 7,000mAh+ battery are all suggested by the upcoming OnePlus 15. Remarkably, there are also rumours that suggest the firm may forego the OnePlus 14 completely and instead introduce the OnePlus 15 as the immediate replacement for the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 15: What Can You Expect?

According to the reports, the next model is probably going to depart from the circular back camera module that was a feature of the OnePlus 13 and several of its predecessors. Rather, the leaked design of the OnePlus 15 displays a camera island that is square in shape and has rounded corners. In keeping with previous rumours that the corporation intended to forgo the circular form in lieu of a more angular structure, the module is anticipated to have three sensors.

Which color variant of OnePlus 15 would you pick? ⚫️⚪️🟣 twitter/RrW3n4uR1c

- OnePlus Club (@OnePlusClub) August 31, 2025

Notably, Titanium, Purple, and Black are reportedly among the colour options for the handset. The OnePlus 15 may come with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage, or it may come with 16GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. There have also been rumours of a more expensive variant with 1TB of internal storage and 16GB of RAM.

OnePlus 15 - Endurance king. The screen resolution has been downgraded from 2K to 1.5K. The new luminous material (BOE X3) will offer better efficiency. The battery capacity has been increased by about 1000mAh. The newer, more power efficient 8 Elite 2 is includedThe... twitter/7KDTxU5HJ5

- OnePlus Club (@OnePlusClub) August 11, 2025

The handset has previously been associated with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, also known as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, according to benchmark listings. If the chipset is correct, the phone would rank among the top flagships anticipated later this year.

According to other reports, the gadget is anticipated to include a 6.78-inch flat LTPO display with a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz and 1.5K resolution. More than 7,000mAh of battery capacity may be available, and 100W wired fast charging is probably featured.

Will There Be No OnePlus 14?

The OnePlus 13, which debuted in 2024 with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, up to 24GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a 6,000mAh battery that supported wired and wireless fast charging, may be replaced by the OnePlus 15. It's still unknown if the Chinese tech company will unveil the OnePlus 14 or go straight on to the OnePlus 15. It remains to be seen if the new model will be the OnePlus 13's replacement or whether the OnePlus 14 will come out first.