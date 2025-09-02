Chinese Stocks End Tuesday in Red
(MENAFN) Chinese equities ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by a sharp decline in tech-related shares, even as overall market turnover saw a moderate increase.
The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.45% to finish at 3,858.13, while the Shenzhen Component Index recorded a steeper loss, falling 2.14% to close at 12,553.84.
Combined trading volume on the two major exchanges reached 2.87 trillion yuan (approximately 403.72 billion U.S. dollars), rising from 2.75 trillion yuan in the previous session.
Banking, precious metals, and PEEK plastics stocks posted gains during the session. In contrast, shares tied to communication equipment and electronic components experienced significant losses.
The ChiNext Index, which tracks China's Nasdaq-style growth board, suffered the biggest decline of the day — tumbling 2.85% to end at 2,872.22.
