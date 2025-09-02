Semicon India: India A Beacon Of Stability Amid Global Uncertainty, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that India is emerging as a“lighthouse of stability and growth” at a time when the world is facing global policy turmoil and uncertainty.

Speaking at the inauguration of 'Semicon India 2025' at Yashobhoomi in the national capital, the minister urged global industry leaders to invest in India, highlighting that the country's semiconductor mission is being executed in a transparent and professional way.

“In these uncertain times, friends, you should come to India because our policy is stable. We have managed the semiconductor mission in a transparent and professional way,” Vaishnaw said while addressing a gathering of delegates, industry leaders, and innovators from across the world.

The minister recalled that the country launched the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) just a few years ago under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, and since then, the country has achieved significant progress in a short span.

“Currently, construction of five semiconductor units is underway, with one unit's pilot line already completed. The first Made-in-India chip was also presented to the Prime Minister,” Vaishnaw added.

He further added that two more units are expected to begin production within a few months, while designs for five more units are progressing well.

Vaishnaw emphasised that India has attempted to cover the entire spectrum of semiconductor applications, from power electronics to consumer electronics, automobiles, defence, and strategic sectors.

He noted that global confidence in India is growing, with ecosystem partners from chip manufacturing already present in the country.

The three-day 'Semicon India 2025 conference' (Sept 2–4) is focused on building a robust, resilient, and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in India.

Jointly organised by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and SEMI, the event will host over 20,750 attendees, including more than 2,500 delegates from 48 countries, over 150 speakers -- among them 50 global leaders -- and more than 350 exhibitors.