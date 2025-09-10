Iftekhar Ahmed
Dr Iftekhar Ahmed (preferred name Ifte) is Associate Professor in Construction Management/Disaster Resilience, School of Architecture and Built Environment, University of Newcastle, Australia. He is the Program Convenor of the“Master of Disaster Resilience and Sustainable Development”. His teaching focuses on policy and social considerations for disaster risk reduction and sustainable development and disaster resilience and management of the built environment. His research interests span across disaster resilience, climate change adaptation, housing systems and urbanisation in the Asia-Pacific region. Ifte completed his doctorate from Oxford Brookes University, UK, Master of Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA, and Bachelor of Architecture (Honours) from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), India. He has studied and worked in several countries including Australia, Bangladesh, Germany, India, Thailand, UK and USA, and has extensive research and professional experience in many countries, particularly in South and Southeast Asia. Ifte serves as a consultant for several international agencies including UNESCAP, UNDP, UN- Habitat, DFID, World Vision, Asian Coalition for Housing Rights (ACHR), Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC), Architects Without Frontiers (AWF), Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee (BRAC), Bill Gates Foundation (through URBIS), Grameen Bank, Habitat for Humanity, European Commission's Humanitarian Aid Office (ECHO), International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and World Youth Foundation. He has written several books, professional reports and has many peer-reviewed publications to his credit.Experience
