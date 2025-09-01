Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook And Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The deformed reinforcing steel bars market size has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years. It is expected to accelerate from $37.95 billion in 2024 to $40.41 billion in 2025, applying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth observed in the historic era is due to factors such as global demand for infrastructure development, elevated investment in residential and commercial construction ventures, increasing government expenditure on bridge and highway projects, population growth and urbanization, and a heightened emphasis on sustainable and earthquake-resistant building materials.

The deformed reinforcing steel bars market is poised for robust expansion in the forthcoming years, with its size predicted to reach $51.22 billion by 2029, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The surge during the projected period is driven by factors such as the growing usage of precast concrete components, escalated renovation and replacement activities, increasing utilization of thermo-mechanically treated (TMT) steel bars, the rising popularity of prefabricated and modular building techniques, and increased requirement from heavy engineering. Anticipated trends for the forecast period encompass the integration of automated manufacturing lines, innovation in corrosion-resistant coatings, advancements in designing software, improvements in modular and precast construction, and progressions in digital supply chain management.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market?

The increasing shift towards smart cities and eco-friendly urban development is predicted to stimulate expansion in the deformed reinforcing steel bar market. Smart cities and sustainable urban development work to combine technology, infrastructure, and sustainable planning to improve the standard of living, efficiency, and long-term viability of urban environments. This movement towards intelligent cities and sustainable urban growth stems from the desire for more environmentally-friendly, efficient habitation environments that diminish ecological damage, maximize resource utilization, and upgrade the quality of living via smart infrastructure. The deformed reinforcing steel bar plays a significant role in supporting and strengthening reliable structures that promote resource efficiency, lower environmental footprint, and improve the resiliency of infrastructure. For example, the Green Finance and Development Center, a non-profit organization based in China, stated that green energy building projects' value surged from USD 6.4 billion in 2023 to USD 10 billion in 2024. Thus, the escalating trend towards smart cities and sustainable urban development is bound to encourage the growth of the deformed reinforcing steel bar market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market?

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market?

Leading firms in the deformed reinforcing steel bar market are channeling their resources towards the production of innovative items like high-performance steel rebars. This is in a bid to offer more cost-effective and lighter structures for construction projects. High-performance steel rebar, a specially designed reinforcement bar, offers increased strength, flexibility and is very resistant to corrosion, making it ideal for demanding construction undertakings. An example is GPH Ispat Limited, a steel manufacturer in Bangladesh, which launched GPH QUANTUM B600C-R, the nation's first high-strength grade 600 deformed reinforcing steel bar, in November 2022. This bar meets international standards for resilience, structural integrity, and longevity. It signifies a crucial advancement in Bangladesh's steel and construction sector, delivering superior tensile strength, superior bonding potential, and proven reliability for critical constructions like bridges, smart urban developments, and skyscrapers, setting the stage for a more sustainable and robust built environment.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market Growth

The deformed reinforcing steel bar market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel

2) By Manufacturing Technique: Hot Rolling, Cold Drawing, Thermo-Mechanically Treated (TMT), Quenching And Self-Tempering (QST)

3) By Diameter: 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm, 16mm, 20mm, 25mm, 32mm, Other Diameters

4) By Application: Concrete Reinforcement, Bridge Construction, Road And Highway Construction, Precast Concrete Products, Retaining Walls And Foundations

5) By End-Use Industry: Construction, Infrastructure Development, Commercial Projects, Residential Projects, Heavy Engineering

Subsegments:

1) By Carbon Steel: Low Carbon Steel, Medium Carbon Steel, High Carbon Steel

2) By Alloy Steel: Chromium Alloy Steel, Nickel Alloy Steel, Manganese Alloy Steel, Molybdenum Alloy Steel

3) By Stainless Steel: Austenitic Stainless Steel, Ferritic Stainless Steel, Martensitic Stainless Steel, Duplex Stainless Steel

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Deformed Reinforcing Steel Bar Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global deformed reinforcing steel bar market. Anticipated to develop at the most rapid pace in the forecast period is the Asia-Pacific region. The report on the deformed reinforcing steel bar market studies several regions globally, specifically Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

