Iranian diplomat states SCO has positive role in keeping international order
(MENAFN) A senior Iranian diplomat emphasized the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) importance in maintaining an international order grounded in multilateralism and the rule of law.
Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, told a news agency in an exclusive interview that the SCO “has a strong impact and can effectively represent the interests and concerns of the Global South.” His comments came ahead of the SCO summit in Tianjin, China, scheduled from Sunday to Monday.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is attending the summit, as well as events marking the 80th anniversary of China’s victory in the People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Baghaei noted that the visit will be an opportunity to strengthen Iran-China relations and hold discussions with leaders of other participating countries.
He highlighted that the international community currently faces challenges stemming from “unilateralism and coercive measures” imposed by certain Western nations, particularly the United States. Baghaei added that the SCO provides an effective platform for cooperation among Global South countries, safeguarding the interests of developing nations, and supporting a global order based on multilateralism, international law, and the principles of the United Nations Charter.
