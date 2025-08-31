Ajloun's Tourist Trails Attract Adventure, Nature Enthusiasts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- The tourist trails in Ajloun Governorate are strengthening their position as a key destination for adventure tourism, attracting visitors interested in hiking, exploration, and nature experiences. With their diverse landscapes, dense forests, deep valleys, and historical sites, these trails have become an important driver of both domestic and international tourism.Director of Culture in Ajloun, Samer Freihat, said the cultural trails provide an opportunity for visitors to explore heritage sites, old homes, and elements of local tradition, adding that integrating cultural and natural tourism helps promote Ajloun's historical and social identity.Adi Al-Qudah, Director of the Ajloun Forest Reserve, highlighted that the reserve contains an organized network of eco-trails, giving visitors the chance to observe rare birds and unique plants while learning more about the area's biodiversity. He added that these trails contribute to the promotion of eco-tourism and to efforts aimed at protecting natural resources in the governorate.Environmental activist Marwa Al-Samadi, a member of the "Environment Unites Us" initiative, noted that Ajloun's trails have increasingly become part of youth and student tourism activities, with local organizations and travel companies frequently organizing guided hikes. These activities, she said, not only encourage tourism but also support the local economy.Yazeed Al-Qudah, a member of the Environmental Work Coordination Committee, explained that the trails offer more than hiking opportunities by connecting visitors to archaeological sites, traditional houses, and rural farms. He stressed the importance of improving infrastructure along the trails, such as directional signage, rest stops, and sanitation facilities, to enhance the experience for both local and foreign tourists.