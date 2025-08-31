UAE Firm Inaugurates Yemen’s Shabwah Solar Plant to Power 330,000 Households
(MENAFN- Tawasul) Abu Dhabi, UAE – August 29, 2025 – UAE-based Global South Utilities (GSU), a Resources Investment Company, in collaboration with Yemen’s Ministry of Electricity and Energy, today inaugurated the Shabwah Solar PV Plant in Ataq City, Shabwah Governorate. The 53-megawatt facility is now complete and has commenced operations, supplying clean electricity to tens of thousands of households across the governorate.
Located adjacent to Ataq University, the Shabwah Solar PV Plant will feature a 15-megawatt-hour battery energy storage system to stabilize supply during peak demand. The plant is expected to generate about 118,642 megawatt-hours of electricity annually - enough to power 330,000 households - while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by around 62,727 tonnes a year, equivalent to removing tens of thousands of cars from the road.
Infrastructure works include 85,644 solar panels, six transformer stations, a central monitoring and control building, and a 15-kilometre overhead transmission line connecting the plant to the national grid via 51 towers.
Electricity from the plant will fully meet the needs of Ataq City and six surrounding districts — Al-Saeed, Al-Musayni’ah, Jardan, Nisab, Markhah, and Habban — powering homes, schools, and healthcare facilities while enabling local economic growth.
Ali Alshimmari, CEO and Managing Director of Global South Utilities, said the Shabwah plant contributes to expanding reliable, clean power access in Yemen’s urban and rural communities. He added that renewable energy investments such as Shabwah’s are vital to improving quality of life, reducing fuel dependence, and building climate resilience.
