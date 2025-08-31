Global Sumud Flotilla to departure from Barcelona, protesting against “the siege and genocide” in Gaza
(MENAFN) The International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza announced that the “Global Sumud Flotilla” will depart from Barcelona on Sunday, with a second leg planned from Tunisia on Thursday, aiming to challenge Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian territory.
The committee described the flotilla as a worldwide demonstration against “the siege and genocide” in Gaza, criticizing international bodies for “failure and complicity.” It emphasized that the mission involves “not just symbolic boats carrying aid, but a powerful humanitarian message” expressing global determination to end the blockade. “Every ship carries a cry of hope for Gaza and a global voice demanding an immediate end to the blockade and injustice,” the statement said.
The initiative unites four movements: the Maghreb Sumud Flotilla, the Global Movement to Gaza, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, and Sumud Nusantara. Organizers noted that the effort builds on previous attempts to challenge the blockade, including the 2010 Turkish ship Mavi Marmara and this year’s voyages of Al-Dhamir, Madleen, and Handala.
Israeli naval forces intercepted the Handala aid vessel on July 26 near Gaza’s coast, diverting it to Ashdod Port. The ship had reached around 70 nautical miles from Gaza, surpassing the distance covered by the Madleen, which reached 110 miles before being stopped, according to reports.
Since October 2023, Israeli military actions have resulted in the deaths of nearly 63,400 Palestinians in Gaza, leaving the enclave devastated and facing severe food shortages.
