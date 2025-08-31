Rio Nightlife Guide For Thursday, August 28, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: a polished Copacabana tribute to Rita Lee, a pianist's solo at the city's choro HQ downtown, and a big samba roda in Lapa-plus two strong alternates . Pick your groove and connect the dots. Top Picks Tonight Mel Lisboa -“Canta Rita Lee” @ Blue Note Rio (Copacabana) Why picked: Two seatings of a sharp, songbook-style tribute in a pro jazz room facing the beach.
-
Start: 20:00 and 22:30
Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro – RJ
Phone: (21) 97200-1910 (Members/WhatsApp); SAC ingressos via Eventim help
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/show
Entrance: sector pricing (see Eventim checkout)
Tickets: via Blue Note shows page
-
Start: 19:00
Address: Rua da Carioca, 38 – Centro, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20050-008
Phone: (21) 99736-0682
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
Entrance: lots via Sympla (value shown at checkout)
Tickets: Sympla - event
-
Start: 21:00
Address: Rua dos Arcos, 24 – Centro (Lapa), Rio de Janeiro – RJ
Phone: (21) 3416-7793
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/programaca
Entrance: “Ingresso Solidário” 50% off with 1kg food; full price shown at checkout
Tickets: Ingresse - event
-
Start: from 19:00 (sets at 19:30 and 22:30)
Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20 – Centro, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20230-070
Phone: (21) 3553-3104
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
Entrance: lots via Sympla (value shown at checkout)
Tickets: Sympla - Quinta Delas
-
Start: 23:00–05:00
Address: Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – loja 22A, Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 22021-040
Phone: via venue socials (WhatsApp published on profiles)
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
Entrance: from R$30 (Shotgun lots)
Tickets: Shotgun - event
