Rio Nightlife Guide For Thursday, August 28, 2025


2025-08-31 03:14:49
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: a polished Copacabana tribute to Rita Lee, a pianist's solo at the city's choro HQ downtown, and a big samba roda in Lapa-plus two strong alternates . Pick your groove and connect the dots. Top Picks Tonight Mel Lisboa -“Canta Rita Lee” @ Blue Note Rio (Copacabana) Why picked: Two seatings of a sharp, songbook-style tribute in a pro jazz room facing the beach.
  • Start: 20:00 and 22:30
  • Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro – RJ
  • Phone: (21) 97200-1910 (Members/WhatsApp); SAC ingressos via Eventim help
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/show
  • Entrance: sector pricing (see Eventim checkout)
  • Tickets: via Blue Note shows page
Hércules Gomes (piano solo) @ Casa do Choro (Centro) Why picked: A rare solo set in the most intimate“listening room” for choro-start early and unhurried.
  • Start: 19:00
  • Address: Rua da Carioca, 38 – Centro, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20050-008
  • Phone: (21) 99736-0682
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
  • Entrance: lots via Sympla (value shown at checkout)
  • Tickets: Sympla - event
Samba Independente dos Bons Costumes @ Fundição Progresso (Lapa) Why picked: A Thursday-night samba institution in a landmark venue-crowd, chorus, and call-and-response.
  • Start: 21:00
  • Address: Rua dos Arcos, 24 – Centro (Lapa), Rio de Janeiro – RJ
  • Phone: (21) 3416-7793
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/programaca
  • Entrance: “Ingresso Solidário” 50% off with 1kg food; full price shown at checkout
  • Tickets: Ingresse - event
Also Notable Tonight Quinta Delas (Abyás 19:30 . Monica Mac 22:30) @ Rio Scenarium (Centro/Lapa)
  • Start: from 19:00 (sets at 19:30 and 22:30)
  • Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20 – Centro, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20230-070
  • Phone: (21) 3553-3104
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
  • Entrance: lots via Sympla (value shown at checkout)
  • Tickets: Sympla - Quinta Delas
Fiesta Latina“Baila Baila” - Reggaeton Night @ Club Substation (Copacabana)
  • Start: 23:00–05:00
  • Address: Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – loja 22A, Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 22021-040
  • Phone: via venue socials (WhatsApp published on profiles)
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
  • Entrance: from R$30 (Shotgun lots)
  • Tickets: Shotgun - event
Plan Your Night 19:00 Casa do Choro → 20:00 Blue Note (first seating) or slide to Lapa for 21:00 SIBC at Fundição → 23:00–late coastal finish in Copacabana. Rio Nightlife Guide for Thursday, August 28, 2025

