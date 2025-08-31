'Fragile Himalayas, Rising Monsoon Tragedies': Experts Call For Early Warning Systems

KO photo

Srinagar- As natural disasters grip Jammu and Kashmir, claiming more than 150 lives this month, meteorologists say the impact of cloudbursts can be reduced through high-resolution weather monitoring, strengthened early warning systems, advanced forecasting models, sustainable land management, regulated construction, and community preparedness.

The government, researchers and other experts say structural engineering for hill construction and public awareness campaigns are needed to ensure a timely response to sudden rainfall events

This August, more than 25 cloudbursts and nine landslides have been recorded in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in 150 deaths, over 300 injuries, and many missing persons.

The study, 'Assessment and Review of Hydrometeorological Aspects for Cloudburst and Flash Flood Events in the Third Pole Region (Indian Himalaya)', examines the growing vulnerability of Himalayan states, including Jammu and Kashmir, to extreme weather events.

The region's fragile mountains, steep slopes, and variable climate make it prone to cloudbursts, flash floods, and rainfall-induced landslides. Past events, such as the 2010 Leh cloudburst and 2014 Udhampur floods, caused significant fatalities and property damage.