China’s Xi Hold Talks with India’s PM
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in Tianjin, China’s northern city, shortly after the United States doubled tariffs on Indian imports this week, according to a Chinese news agency.
Modi arrived in China on Saturday, marking his first visit in seven years, to participate in the 25th Heads of State Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and to engage directly with Xi.
The Indian leader is also slated to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday during the ongoing SCO summit.
The two-day summit, running from Sunday through Monday, takes place against a backdrop of heightened global tensions, including the conflict in Gaza, the ongoing Ukraine crisis, and rising international tariff disputes.
The meeting follows the U.S. decision to raise tariffs on Indian products from 25% to 50%, a move linked to New Delhi’s continued oil purchases from Russia.
Xi and Modi last convened in October on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia.
Established in 2001, the SCO is a regional political and security coalition consisting of 10 member states: China, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus.
In 2023, India exported $18.1 billion worth of goods to China while importing $125 billion, underscoring the significant trade imbalance between the two nations.
