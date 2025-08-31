Municipality Ministry's 'Back-To-School' Events Promote Sustainability

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality organised a series of“Back-to-School” events from August 27 to 30, 2025, across major shopping malls, attracting strong participation from students and parents.

The initiative aimed to raise awareness on environmental protection, food safety, and sustainability, with the support of several municipalities and strategic partners.

As part of the“My City is Sustainable” initiative, Al Rayyan Municipality, in cooperation with“Hour and Hour” programme and the youth division of Al Sailiya Sports Club, set up a special booth at West Walk.

The booth featured awareness activities highlighting the use of aromatic plants such as basil as a natural and safe way to repel mosquitoes.

Sustainable Development Ambassadors also conducted interactive workshops, including making school bags from recycled materials and fabric painting with eco-friendly dyes, encouraging students to embrace creativity through sustainability. In addition, health experts offered advice on balanced diets and sustainable meal planning for students.

This participation reflects Al Rayyan Municipality's commitment to spreading a culture of sustainability across society and supporting its role as a member of the Unesco Global Network of Learning Cities.

In collaboration with the National Cyber Security Agency, Al Daayen, Al Khor, and Al Dhakira municipalities organised a“Back-to-School” event at Place Vendôme Mall. The event included environmental awareness activities, interactive programs promoting sustainability, and educational sessions on the importance of cybersecurity in protecting individuals and communities from digital threats.

The initiative highlighted the Ministry's efforts to strengthen community partnerships, promote environmental and educational values, and raise public awareness of modern challenges such as sustainability and digital safety, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Meanwhile, Al Wakrah Municipality, represented by its Health Control Section, launched a campaign titled“Safe Return, Healthy Food” under the“My Civilized City” initiative. The campaign aimed to enhance public health and raise nutritional awareness among students and their families.

As part of the campaign, the municipality distributed brochures on preparing safe and healthy meals, maintaining personal hygiene, and ensuring food safety.

Awareness messages also emphasized the importance of handwashing and avoiding uncovered foods. Al Wakrah Municipality affirmed that its awareness and inspection efforts will continue year-round in cooperation with partner entities.

Through these initiatives, the Ministry of Municipality underscored its role in fostering a culture of sustainability, healthy living, and safe digital practices among students and families as the new school year begins.