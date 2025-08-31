Trump Demands Voter ID for All Elections
(MENAFN) On Saturday, US President Donald Trump revealed intentions to issue an executive order enforcing voter identification across all elections, insisting on zero exceptions.
"Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS!" Trump declared on his social media site, Truth Social. He added, "I Will Be Doing An Executive Order To That End!!!"
Trump also stated, "Also, No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And The Far Away Military," and stressed, "USE PAPER BALLOTS ONLY!!!"
Currently, voter ID laws differ widely among states, with no consistent federal requirement. According to BallotPedia, a nonprofit specializing in American politics and elections, 36 states mandate voter ID at polling stations—25 of those requiring photo identification with some exceptions, while 11 require ID without specifying photos. The other 14 states do not ask for any form of ID for in-person voting as of August 2025.
In recent months, Trump has criticized mail-in ballots and electronic voting systems, amid ongoing redistricting efforts across multiple states ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.
"Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS!" Trump declared on his social media site, Truth Social. He added, "I Will Be Doing An Executive Order To That End!!!"
Trump also stated, "Also, No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And The Far Away Military," and stressed, "USE PAPER BALLOTS ONLY!!!"
Currently, voter ID laws differ widely among states, with no consistent federal requirement. According to BallotPedia, a nonprofit specializing in American politics and elections, 36 states mandate voter ID at polling stations—25 of those requiring photo identification with some exceptions, while 11 require ID without specifying photos. The other 14 states do not ask for any form of ID for in-person voting as of August 2025.
In recent months, Trump has criticized mail-in ballots and electronic voting systems, amid ongoing redistricting efforts across multiple states ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment