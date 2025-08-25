Latin America Real Estate Investment Market To Surpass USD 1,278.80 Billion By 2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The Latin America real estate investment market size reached USD 687.70 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 1,278.80 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.40% during 2025–2033. The market growth is driven by increasing urbanization, rising foreign direct investment, government initiatives promoting real estate development, and growing demand for commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties across the region.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 687.70 Billion

Forecast (2033): USD 1,278.80 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 6.40%

Rising demand for residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties

Expansion of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and institutional funding

Increasing adoption of digital platforms for property transactions Key companies operating in the Latin America real estate investment market include Brookfield Asset Management, CBRE Group Inc., JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle), Hines, Colliers International, Cushman & Wakefield, GIC Real Estate, Grupo SURA, BR Properties, and MRV Engenharia

How the Latin America Real Estate Investment Market is Evolving

The market is being transformed by:



Growth in urbanization driving residential and commercial property development

Adoption of technology-driven property management and digital real estate platforms

Strategic investments in mixed-use and high-value properties

Focus on sustainability and green building certifications Increasing cross-border investments and partnerships with global investors

Key Market Trends and Drivers



Urbanization Growth: Expanding cities driving demand for residential and commercial spaces

Investment Opportunities: Rising interest from foreign investors and institutional funds

Digital Real Estate Platforms: Facilitating easier property discovery, investment, and transactions

Government Incentives: Policies promoting real estate development and infrastructure expansion Sustainability Focus: Demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient buildings

Latin America Real Estate Investment Market Segmentation

Property Type Insights:



Residential Investment

Commercial Investment



Office Space



Retail Space



Leisure Space

Others

Industrial Investment



Manufacturing Plants



Warehouse/Distribution

Others Land Investment

Distribution Channel Insights:



Public REIT

Private REIT Private Real Estate Investment

Purpose Insights:



Sales Rental

Regional Insights:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Peru Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Latest Developments in the Industry



In 2024, Brookfield Asset Management expanded its residential portfolio in Brazil focusing on sustainable housing projects.

JLL launched a digital platform for property investments across Latin America in early 2025. MRV Engenharia announced plans for mixed-use developments in urban hubs in Mexico and Brazil.

