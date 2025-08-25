Latin America Real Estate Investment Market To Surpass USD 1,278.80 Billion By 2033
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 687.70 Billion
Forecast (2033): USD 1,278.80 Billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 6.40%
Rising demand for residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties
Expansion of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and institutional funding
Increasing adoption of digital platforms for property transactions
Key companies operating in the Latin America real estate investment market include Brookfield Asset Management, CBRE Group Inc., JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle), Hines, Colliers International, Cushman & Wakefield, GIC Real Estate, Grupo SURA, BR Properties, and MRV Engenharia
How the Latin America Real Estate Investment Market is Evolving
The market is being transformed by:
-
Growth in urbanization driving residential and commercial property development
Adoption of technology-driven property management and digital real estate platforms
Strategic investments in mixed-use and high-value properties
Focus on sustainability and green building certifications
Increasing cross-border investments and partnerships with global investors
Key Market Trends and Drivers
-
Urbanization Growth: Expanding cities driving demand for residential and commercial spaces
Investment Opportunities: Rising interest from foreign investors and institutional funds
Digital Real Estate Platforms: Facilitating easier property discovery, investment, and transactions
Government Incentives: Policies promoting real estate development and infrastructure expansion
Sustainability Focus: Demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient buildings
Latin America Real Estate Investment Market Segmentation
Property Type Insights:
-
Residential Investment
Commercial Investment
-
Office Space
Retail Space
Leisure Space
Others
-
Manufacturing Plants
Warehouse/Distribution
Others
Distribution Channel Insights:
-
Public REIT
Private REIT
Private Real Estate Investment
Purpose Insights:
-
Sales
Rental
Regional Insights:
-
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Colombia
Chile
Peru
Others
Competitive Landscape:
-
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Latest Developments in the Industry
-
In 2024, Brookfield Asset Management expanded its residential portfolio in Brazil focusing on sustainable housing projects.
JLL launched a digital platform for property investments across Latin America in early 2025.
MRV Engenharia announced plans for mixed-use developments in urban hubs in Mexico and Brazil.
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
