3 Women Who Could Replace AJ Lee As CM Punk's Potential On-Screen Ally In WWE

If AJ Lee doesn't return to WWE, here are three female stars who could stand with CM Punk.

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella came up short against Becky Lynch for the women's Intercontinental Championship. But with The Man now aligned with The Vision, Nikki could look for unexpected backup. CM Punk, once a rival of John Cena, would be an ironic partner for her.

Together, they could bring veteran instincts to the fight, each targeting their own foes, Bella against Lynch and Punk against Seth Rollins. It wouldn't need to be a long-term pact, just an alliance of convenience built around revenge.

Lyra Valkyria's Last Chance defeat at SummerSlam Night 2 barred her from challenging Lynch again while Becky holds the women's IC title. Aligning with CM Punk gives her another way to get at The Man.

Punk could also mentor Valkyria to develop a ruthless edge, making her harder to overlook. By joining forces, she gains the chance to restore pride and finally get one over on Lynch, while also learning to project intimidation that keeps future challengers wary.

Bayley and Punk share a strong friendship outside WWE, which might carry into the ring. After SummerSlam, she even posted a photo of herself alongside Punk, hinting at a possible partnership.

Bayley's history with Becky Lynch adds another layer, as she too failed to capture the IC title and has seen her relationship with Lyra Valkyria break down. With Punk, Bayley could channel her frustrations into a united front against Lynch and Rollins, using their mutual respect to build chemistry.