5 Poor Booking Decisions WWE Committed At Clash In Paris Event

Clash in Paris had great action but also questionable calls. Here are five major booking missteps.

Becky Lynch entered the Paris La Défense Arena to face Nikki Bella in full heel mode. She mocked Bella in promos, took personal jabs, and even crossed the line with an Ozzy Osbourne remark. Yet, when her music hit, the French crowd gave her a hero's welcome.

Even throughout the match and after the victory, the reaction favored her over Bella. The issue wasn't Lynch, it was WWE's inability to build Nikki as a credible babyface. Their interactions on RAW were lopsided, with Lynch consistently outshining the Hall of Famer. With little emotional investment, the result felt backward: a heel champion drawing cheers against a flat babyface challenger.

Three championship bouts were on the card, and every champion retained. Lynch, The Wyatt Sicks, and Seth Rollins all walked in with gold and walked out the same way.

On one hand, this ensured storyline continuity. On the other, it brought criticism that WWE events have become predictable. A surprise win, whether for Nikki Bella or The Street Profits, could have added shock value without derailing long-term plans. Instead, fans saw a night of defenses that felt too safe.

John Cena vs. Logan Paul delivered excitement, but the bigger story was who didn't appear. Fans had anticipated Brock Lesnar to confront Cena after the strong fight, setting the stage for their inevitable clash.

Instead, Cena defeated Paul clean, and the night ended without The Beast. The lack of Lesnar not only disappointed fans but also delayed the buzz around his feud with Cena. A single F-5 in Paris would have made headlines worldwide, but WWE chose patience over shock value.

The event opened with Roman Reigns against Bronson Reed, followed by a brutal beatdown from The Vision. Reed and Breakker looked dangerous, but something was missing - Seth Rollins.

As the leader, Rollins' absence weakened the faction's presentation. A post-match Stomp on Reigns would have elevated the story, sharpening the rivalry with OTC1. Instead, the beatdown felt incomplete, leaving fans wondering why The Visionary stayed out of the spotlight during such a crucial moment.

The Paris crowd roared for the opening contest, and the follow-up assault on Reigns had fans buzzing. But momentum faded as the next matches, Wyatt Sicks vs. Street Profits and Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella, slowed the pace.

Both were technically sound, but neither carried the momentum of the opener. Even Sheamus vs. Rusev, while hard-hitting, failed to re-ignite the early spark. By the midway point, the show felt like it had peaked too soon.