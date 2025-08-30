Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sputnik V developer defines strategy for breakthrough HIV vaccine

Sputnik V developer defines strategy for breakthrough HIV vaccine


2025-08-30 08:55:52
(MENAFN) A Russian HIV vaccine, based on mRNA technology, may be ready within the next two years, according to Vladimir Gushchin, the head of epidemiology at the Gamaleya Center in Moscow. This vaccine is designed to stimulate a broad immune response by teaching the body’s cells to produce proteins that will help it recognize and fight the HIV virus if encountered.

Gushchin shared that the team is in the process of developing the first antigens that could prompt a broadly neutralizing immune response. However, due to HIV’s diverse nature, creating a vaccine that can protect against all variants remains a challenging task. The success of the vaccine will depend on whether the immunogen can trigger a sufficient response against various strains of the virus.

The Gamaleya Center, which developed Sputnik V, one of the first COVID-19 vaccines, is leveraging mRNA technology for this HIV vaccine. Gushchin highlighted the advantage of mRNA vaccines in generating stronger immune responses compared to traditional methods. The vaccine will be genetically engineered, created from a computer-designed structure.

Currently, the institute is testing immunogens to neutralize a wide range of HIV strains, with the next phase involving testing on animal models. The vaccine’s development is expected to take around two years.

According to the latest UNAIDS report, the number of new HIV infections worldwide has dropped by 40% since 2010, with improved treatment access contributing to a significant decline in AIDS-related deaths.

MENAFN30082025000070015687ID1109996544

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search