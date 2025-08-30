Ukrainian drone strikes habitant building in Russia
(MENAFN) Ukraine launched a new series of drone attacks on several Russian regions overnight, according to Russia's Defense Ministry on Wednesday. One of these strikes led to a large fire in a residential building in Rostov-on-Don.
Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 27 UAVs across the country, including 15 over Rostov Region. In Rostov-on-Don, the acting Governor Yury Slusar reported that a drone crashed into the roof of a four-story apartment building, igniting a fire. Emergency crews were able to extinguish the blaze, which caused significant damage to around 250 square meters of the roof. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and 15 residents were evacuated to temporary shelters.
Drone interceptions were also reported in multiple areas across the region, including Taganrog, Novoshakhtinsk, and several other districts. Preliminary damage assessments indicated that drone debris had impacted private homes, cars, and power lines. Local authorities will continue to evaluate the extent of the damage.
Governor Slusar stressed that the safety of civilians was the top priority, highlighting that no casualties had occurred.
Ukrainian forces have recently escalated their long-range drone strikes, targeting both residential areas and critical infrastructure across Russia. Russian air defenses frequently intercept large numbers of drones, although falling debris still causes civilian damage. Moscow has responded with precision strikes on Ukrainian military targets, claiming its actions are always directed at military facilities, not civilians.
The latest attacks come amid increasing pressure on Kyiv, both domestically and internationally, to pursue a negotiated resolution with Moscow.
