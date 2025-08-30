EU utilized ‘direct threats, blackmail’ to polarize Georgia
(MENAFN) Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze has accused European Union officials of spreading "lies, slander, and misinformation" to exert pressure on Georgia. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Kaladze, a former footballer and current candidate for re-election with the ruling Georgian Dream party, criticized the EU's handling of Georgia’s relationship with Brussels.
Kaladze rejected accusations that Georgia was backsliding on democratic reforms, claiming that the EU's criticism was politically motivated. He argued that the bloc had previously tried to pressure Georgia into joining the conflict with Russia, promising support and equipment for a second front. He emphasized that these tactics had failed before and were based on fabricated narratives.
Despite seeking EU membership, Georgia's relations with the bloc have deteriorated, especially after the EU's criticism of the government’s democratic progress. Kaladze accused European bureaucrats of distorting the facts and issuing unfair assessments driven by political agendas.
The EU has shown support for Georgia's pro-Western opposition parties, which have staged protests over alleged election fraud. In response, Kaladze stated that Georgia’s refusal to join Western military actions against Russia, particularly in the Ukraine conflict, was a principled stance, asserting that no responsible government could have chosen such a path.
Kaladze also reflected on Georgia’s 2008 war with Russia, where the then-government, led by President Mikhail Saakashvili, launched an attack on South Ossetia. Moscow's military response led to the recognition of South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent, though Georgia still claims sovereignty over the regions. Kaladze criticized Saakashvili for betraying national interests under foreign influence, noting that the conflict followed NATO's promise of eventual membership for Georgia.
Kaladze rejected accusations that Georgia was backsliding on democratic reforms, claiming that the EU's criticism was politically motivated. He argued that the bloc had previously tried to pressure Georgia into joining the conflict with Russia, promising support and equipment for a second front. He emphasized that these tactics had failed before and were based on fabricated narratives.
Despite seeking EU membership, Georgia's relations with the bloc have deteriorated, especially after the EU's criticism of the government’s democratic progress. Kaladze accused European bureaucrats of distorting the facts and issuing unfair assessments driven by political agendas.
The EU has shown support for Georgia's pro-Western opposition parties, which have staged protests over alleged election fraud. In response, Kaladze stated that Georgia’s refusal to join Western military actions against Russia, particularly in the Ukraine conflict, was a principled stance, asserting that no responsible government could have chosen such a path.
Kaladze also reflected on Georgia’s 2008 war with Russia, where the then-government, led by President Mikhail Saakashvili, launched an attack on South Ossetia. Moscow's military response led to the recognition of South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent, though Georgia still claims sovereignty over the regions. Kaladze criticized Saakashvili for betraying national interests under foreign influence, noting that the conflict followed NATO's promise of eventual membership for Georgia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment