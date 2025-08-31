Qatar Foundation's BilAraby Holds First Open Translation Workshop
Doha, Qatar, 30 August 2025: Qatar Foundation’s BilAraby initiative hosted its first open translation workshop on Saturday at Multaqa (Education City Student Center). The event brought together 25 translators, volunteers, and language enthusiasts in Qatar to support BilAraby’s mission of expanding the global presence of Arabic by translating its content into multiple languages.
The workshop featured hands-on training in AI-powered translation tools and strategic panel discussions on the project’s vision, future steps, and long-term goals. Participants were encouraged to share feedback and ideas for the initiative’s development. A group of the BilAraby ambassadors was also selected and trained to lead and mentor volunteer teams.
Since its launch, the BilAraby open translation project has attracted nearly 400 volunteers from around the world, including 80 based in Qatar. United by a shared passion for language and creativity, these volunteers contribute to translation, dubbing, and editing – blending human expertise with modern technology to ensure both quality and efficiency.
Dr. Anwar Dafallah, advisor to BilAraby, noted that limited Arabic content across digital platforms restricts the reach of Arab culture and ideas. He said, “Translation builds bridges between nations, brings knowledge closer to people, and fosters understanding and cultural exchange. A single translation can bolster the reach of an idea that could impact thousands.”
He further explained that the project is led by humans and supported by AI, combining cultural reflection with technical accuracy. “Every translation brings us closer to a more informed Arab society, more meaningful Arabic content, and a generation more engaged with its language.
“We don’t just translate words. Every sentence we convey with awareness and precision contributes to human understanding. Each one is a step toward vibrant Arabic content that enriches global dialogue and collective knowledge to build an open, flexible, and cross-border Arabic translation system."
The initiative has developed a comprehensive plan to engage volunteers, including a translation guide that outlines rules, methodologies, and tools, as well as designated mentors to support new volunteers. It also delivers online workshops on best practices and maintains a glossary of commonly used terms.
Additional efforts include virtual meetings, discussion sessions, periodic surveys, a peer review system for quality assurance, recognition for outstanding contributors, and certificates of appreciation. Volunteers also gain opportunities to participate in BilAraby events.
The workshop is part of a broader campaign to bridge the gap in Arabic content on global platforms and showcase Arab creativity in a universally accessible language. Research indicates that adding subtitles can increase viewing time by 50 percent, triple the rate of content sharing, and enhance comprehension by approximately 38 percent.
Launched under the theme ‘Ideas Have a Voice and an Echo’, BilAraby celebrates the Arabic language and the cultures and ideas it represents. It empowers Arabic speakers to express their creativity and builds on Qatar Foundation’s mission to elevate Arab thought and innovation.
About BilAraby:
Launched under the slogan "Ideas have a voice and an echo," BilAraby is a Qatar Foundation initiative dedicated to celebrating and promoting the richness of the Arabic language and culture. Its mission is to amplify the voices and success stories of the Arabic-speaking world while fostering vibrant communities that uphold human values.
This dynamic initiative draws inspiration from the shared history and identity of the Arabic-speaking world, exploring innovative ideas, nurturing creative thinking, reviving cultural exchange, and fostering deep intellectual dialogue. It achieves this through diverse and engaging discussions that reflect the cultural wealth of the Arabic language.
Whether you are a scholar, student, or creative contributor, BilAraby invites you to join this inspiring journey.
Qatar Foundation – 30 Years of Unlocking Human Potential
Qatar Foundation (QF) is a non-profit organization which, for 30 years, has supported the sustainable human, social, and economic development of Qatar through entities, programs, and initiatives focused on education, science and research, and community development.
QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir of Qatar, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, who shared the vision of providing quality education for everyone in Qatar. In the three decades since, this vision has evolved into a globally unique, multidisciplinary ecosystem of knowledge – offering opportunities for lifelong learning, fostering innovation, and empowering people to be socially engaged citizens and drivers of positive change.
This diverse but interconnected ecosystem comprises a world-class education landscape spanning the full spectrum of learning from pre-school to post-doctoral level; research, innovation, and policy centers addressing some of the world’s greatest challenges facing the world; alongside community facilities for people of all ages to seek knowledge, embrace active lifestyles, and expand their horizons within QF’s Education City, spanning 12 square kilometers in Doha, Qatar.
With its efforts concentrated on generating impact in five key areas – progressive education, sustainability, Artificial Intelligence, precision health, and social progress – QF remains committed, as it has been for the past 30 years, to investing in Qatar and its people, and contributing to shaping a better world for all.
