TBI Agents Investigating Gibson County Officer-Involved Shooting

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) At the request of 28Judicial District Attorney General Frederick Agee, TBI special agents, with the assistance of the Gibson County Sheriff's Department, continue to investigate the circumstances of a Saturday afternoon shooting in Gibson involving the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Preliminary information indicates that, at approximately 4:45 p.m., a Madison County deputy initiated a chase in response to a carjacking that had occurred earlier in the day in the Beech Bluff Road area. Three juveniles were in the vehicle and fled to Gibson County. For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated, and the deputy opened fire near the intersection of Highway 79 South and South Main Street. Two of the juveniles surrendered to authorities and were taken into custody. The third juvenile was struck in the arm and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The deputy was flown from the scene to a local hospital with a non-life threatening head injury.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI's involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom .

