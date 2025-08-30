EU Foreign Ministers Discuss 19Th Sanctions Package Against Russia
"Ministers discussed possible building blocks for the next sanction package. Options include secondary sanctions on those backing Russia's war, as well as import bans and tariffs on Russian products," Kallas said.
She added that efforts must also be intensified against Russia's "shadow fleet" used to bypass oil sanctions.
"I've asked the member states for their proposals next week. The goal is to exert maximum pressure on Russia. Of course, new actions would be stronger if matched by our partners, including our transatlantic partners," Kallas said.
Ministers also discussed the potential use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's defense and reconstruction.
"It was a very good and very substantive discussion. We needed this to hear all the arguments from all the sides to really debate on the substance matter and this discussion will continue," she said.Read also: Ukraine should become EU member by 2030 – Lithuanian foreign minister
According to Kallas, ministers acknowledged the need to address Ukraine's funding gap and to ensure Russia is held accountable for war damages. She stressed that exploring all possible legal and financial mechanisms is essential while minimizing potential risks.
"I want to stress that financial markets did not react when we froze the assets. Financial markets are calm now as we discuss this and there are risks, but I'm confident that we are able to mitigate those risks," Kallas added.
Due to time constraints, ministers did not discuss a third key item on the agenda - possible reforms to EU foreign policy decision-making. One proposal under consideration would allow certain decisions to be adopted by a qualified majority rather than unanimous consensus, particularly in cases where a single member state blocks progress.
As reported earlier, EU foreign ministers gathered in Copenhagen today for an informal Gymnich-format meeting.
