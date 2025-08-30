Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt: 3 Dead, 54 Injured In Marsa Matrouh Train Derailment


2025-08-30 03:05:37
Cairo, Aug 30 (Petra) – Egypt's Ministry of Health reported that three people were killed and 54 others injured after a train derailed in Marsa Matrouh, northern Egypt.
According to a ministry statement, the train, traveling from Marsa Matrouh to Alexandria, derailed, resulting in the casualties.
Medical teams continue to provide care and assess the health of the injured.

