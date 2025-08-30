Egypt: 3 Dead, 54 Injured In Marsa Matrouh Train Derailment

Cairo, Aug 30 (Petra) – Egypt's Ministry of Health reported that three people were killed and 54 others injured after a train derailed in Marsa Matrouh, northern Egypt.According to a ministry statement, the train, traveling from Marsa Matrouh to Alexandria, derailed, resulting in the casualties.Medical teams continue to provide care and assess the health of the injured.

