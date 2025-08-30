Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aghdamkhankendi Railway Line Set For Completion Next Year

2025-08-30 09:04:32
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The construction of the Aghdam–Khankendi railway line will be completed by the end of next year, said Emin Huseynov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts.

Azernews reports, Emin Huseynov noted that construction work on the line is already underway.

It should be recalled that after a 32-year break, the Baku–Aghdam passenger train resumed operations today. The train departed from Baku at 07:10 and arrived in Aghdam at 11:53. Passengers can now travel along the route with stops at Baku, Bilajari, Ujar, Laki, Yevlakh, Barda, Kocharli, Tezekend, and Aghdam stations.

