Aghdamkhankendi Railway Line Set For Completion Next Year

It should be recalled that after a 32-year break, the Baku–Aghdam passenger train resumed operations today. The train departed from Baku at 07:10 and arrived in Aghdam at 11:53. Passengers can now travel along the route with stops at Baku, Bilajari, Ujar, Laki, Yevlakh, Barda, Kocharli, Tezekend, and Aghdam stations.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.