OTS Emerges As Strategic Powerhouse, Anchored By Azerbaijan

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is increasingly positioning itself as a significant geopolitical and economic actor in the Eurasian region. Azerbaijan, one of its founding members, has consistently demonstrated strong political will and practical commitment toward deepening cooperation among Turkic-speaking nations. Rooted in shared language, cultural heritage, and historical legacy, Azerbaijan's engagement with the OTS goes beyond symbolism - it is anchored in strategy and vision.

From customs integration and energy projects to digital infrastructure and transport corridors, Baku sees the OTS not only as a cultural community but as a platform for advancing collective economic and geopolitical interests. Azerbaijan's leadership has continuously supported the“Turkic World 2040 Vision” and the“OTS Strategy for 2022–2026,” aiming to transform the organization into a dynamic regional force.

The recent 10th Meeting of the Heads of Customs Services of OTS member states, held on January 16, 2025, in Baku, underscores Azerbaijan's pivotal role. The meeting led to tangible steps toward customs simplification, data exchange, and trade facilitation. By advancing strategic infrastructure like the Trans-Caspian Customs Transit Portal and enhancing mechanisms such as the“Single Window” and“Single Stop,” the OTS is building the technical backbone for a more integrated Turkic economic space - largely shaped by Azerbaijani initiatives.

Alliance agreements: Azerbaijan's deepening ties with Turkiye and Uzbekistan

Azerbaijan's robust foreign policy in the Turkic world is further exemplified by its deepening bilateral alliances, particularly with Turkiye and Uzbekistan - two key pillars of the OTS.

The Ankara Declaration adopted on January 29, 2025, following the trilateral meeting of the foreign, trade, and transport ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan, affirmed mutual commitments to sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the principles of international law. This trilateral framework is evolving into a strategic triangle of influence within the OTS. It aims to promote large-scale cooperation across trade, energy, logistics, and digitalization - centered on the strategic Middle Corridor.

Turkiye and Azerbaijan, bound by the historic Shusha Declaration, already maintain relations akin to a defense alliance. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's relationship with Uzbekistan has entered a new strategic phase, following President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Tashkent and the signing of the Treaty on Allied Relations in August 2023. This landmark agreement - described by President Aliyev as a "historic moment" - symbolizes the highest level of interstate partnership.

A long list of sector-specific agreements between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan followed, covering energy, agriculture, education, vocational training, trade, defense, and environmental cooperation. The roadmap to elevate bilateral trade to $1 billion by 2030 is both ambitious and realistic, given the growing economic synergy between the two nations.

Notably, Uzbekistan's contribution to the post-conflict reconstruction of Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur, including the building of schools and industrial facilities, reflects not just political alignment but genuine fraternal solidarity.

Political stability and strategic harmony among OTS members

The strategic coherence among OTS members is underpinned by political stability and mutual trust. Member states - including Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan - enjoy amicable bilateral relations with one another and broadly cooperative relations with external partners.

This internal harmony is a strategic asset. Unlike many other regional groupings plagued by internal divisions, the OTS benefits from shared civilizational values, aligned national interests, and increasing coordination in regional security, transport, and digital transformation.

The collective focus on modernizing customs operations, advancing logistics corridors such as TRACECA and the Middle Corridor, and adopting digital technologies reflects the members' shared understanding of global economic trends and the need to remain competitive.

In this context, Azerbaijan's geographic position, infrastructure investments (e.g., Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, Alat Free Economic Zone, Baku International Sea Trade Port), and diplomatic agility have made it a cornerstone in linking the Turkic world with Europe, Asia, and beyond.

OTS: An emerging global player in the making

As global power centers shift and regional connectivity becomes a defining feature of international relations, the OTS stands on the verge of evolving from a cultural bloc into a strategic coalition with global relevance. The organization's coordinated efforts in energy, trade, transport, and digital governance show that it is no longer a symbolic entity but a functional and results-driven institution.

Azerbaijan's vision for the OTS aligns with broader regional trends - such as the diversification of supply chains, the rise of middle-power diplomacy, and the need for multilateral platforms that reflect shared cultural and economic identities. The Middle Corridor project, backed by Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Central Asian states, is not just a transport route; it's a geopolitical statement about autonomy, connectivity, and cooperation across Eurasia.

As the world grapples with emerging security challenges, technological disruptions, and shifting alliances, the OTS offers a model rooted in stability, mutual respect, and shared development. With Azerbaijan actively shaping its institutional and strategic agenda, the OTS is poised to become one of the most influential multilateral organizations of the 21st century.