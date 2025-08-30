Egypt To Host G20 Meeting On Food Security
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Cairo, Aug 30 (Petra) – Egypt will host the G20 meeting on food security September 1-3, the first held outside the group's member nations since its founding in 1999, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced Saturday.
In a statement, the ministry called the gathering "an unprecedented development that reflects international recognition of Egypt's pivotal role on the international stage, and a crowning achievement of its distinguished participation as a guest nation in this year's G20 meetings for the third time in a row, and the fifth overall."
Cairo's hosting of the group's meeting is a recognition of its regional influence and effective contributions to addressing pressing international issues, particularly supporting multilateral negotiating tracks, underlining the priorities and concerns of developing countries, especially African nations, said Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister Ragui El-Etreby.
He said the meeting will focus on growing challenges facing global food security, with broad participation from member states and guest countries under South Africa's presidency, along with a number of international organizations and global financial institutions.
