Japan’s Searing Heatwave Shatters All-Time Temperature Records

2025-09-02 02:38:00
(MENAFN) Japan endured its most extreme summer since modern records began, with average temperatures soaring 2.36 degrees Celsius above the historical norm, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The agency confirmed this summer was the hottest since data collection began in 1898, eclipsing the previous records set in both 2022 and 2023, when national averages were 1.76 degrees Celsius above normal.

Searing heat gripped the country starting in June and continued through August. A peak was recorded on August 5, when temperatures in Isesaki, Gunma prefecture, hit 41.8 degrees Celsius—marking the highest temperature ever documented in Japan.

In a further alarming development, temperatures again breached 40 degrees Celsius on August 30 and 31, bringing the annual total of such extreme heat days to nine. That figure marks a new national record.

The JMA characterized the summer as a period of "abnormal heat," warning of intensifying threats from climate-driven extreme weather patterns across Japan.

