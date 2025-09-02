Japan’s Searing Heatwave Shatters All-Time Temperature Records
(MENAFN) Japan endured its most extreme summer since modern records began, with average temperatures soaring 2.36 degrees Celsius above the historical norm, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
The agency confirmed this summer was the hottest since data collection began in 1898, eclipsing the previous records set in both 2022 and 2023, when national averages were 1.76 degrees Celsius above normal.
Searing heat gripped the country starting in June and continued through August. A peak was recorded on August 5, when temperatures in Isesaki, Gunma prefecture, hit 41.8 degrees Celsius—marking the highest temperature ever documented in Japan.
In a further alarming development, temperatures again breached 40 degrees Celsius on August 30 and 31, bringing the annual total of such extreme heat days to nine. That figure marks a new national record.
The JMA characterized the summer as a period of "abnormal heat," warning of intensifying threats from climate-driven extreme weather patterns across Japan.
The agency confirmed this summer was the hottest since data collection began in 1898, eclipsing the previous records set in both 2022 and 2023, when national averages were 1.76 degrees Celsius above normal.
Searing heat gripped the country starting in June and continued through August. A peak was recorded on August 5, when temperatures in Isesaki, Gunma prefecture, hit 41.8 degrees Celsius—marking the highest temperature ever documented in Japan.
In a further alarming development, temperatures again breached 40 degrees Celsius on August 30 and 31, bringing the annual total of such extreme heat days to nine. That figure marks a new national record.
The JMA characterized the summer as a period of "abnormal heat," warning of intensifying threats from climate-driven extreme weather patterns across Japan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment