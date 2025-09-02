Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Helicopter Carrying 8 People Goes Missing in Indonesia

2025-09-02 02:41:39
(MENAFN) Indonesian authorities have launched an urgent search operation after a helicopter carrying eight people went missing Monday morning in South Kalimantan province, officials confirmed.

The aircraft lost communication with air traffic control at precisely 8:54 a.m. local time, shortly after taking off from an airport in Kotabaru regency, said Dendy Prasetyo, a press officer for the provincial search and rescue office. It was en route to Palangkaraya, the capital city of the adjacent Central Kalimantan province.

Prasetyo reported that communication with the helicopter was lost at 8:54 a.m. local time, just minutes after it had taken off.

Authorities have not released information about the identities or nationalities of those on board. The cause of the disappearance is still unclear.

A coordinated search and rescue operation was activated immediately following the loss of contact. Efforts are being led by local rescue personnel in conjunction with police forces. Ground and aerial searches are currently focused on areas along the helicopter’s projected flight path, officials said.

